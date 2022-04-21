Texworld NYC, Apparel Sourcing NYC and Home Textiles Sourcing Return to In-Person Shows

The co-located Texworld New York City, Apparel Sourcing New York City and Home Textiles Sourcing shows are returning to the Javits Center July 19–21. The largest sourcing event on the East Coast returns after a rising number of COVID cases during the winter caused show organizer Messe Frankfurt to cancel the in-person segment of the shows and shift to virtual shows.

Textile Talks and the Lenzing seminar series will return live on the show floor, where industry leaders will engage attendees on relevant topics. Texworld NYC will also feature educational programming aimed at offering insightful and informative sessions for all segments.

Attendees will also be able to discover the upcoming trends for Spring/Summer ’23 in the Texworld trend showcase curated by the New York–based trend agency TOBE/The Doneger Group. Some of the trends highlighted by the agency include Bio-Romance, which combines nature with science and features textiles such as organic cotton blends and Tencel; Earth-Sense, which features earthy tones and natural fibers such as cotton and hemp: Kinetic-Energy, which focuses on the future with bio synthetics and tech fleece; and Utopia-World, which aims to fuse cultures and recycling and upcycling.

All three co-located shows will continue to use all opportunities to connect global manufacturers and suppliers and will continue to offer hybrid format options—the Sourcing Showroom and the Virtual Platform—that allow exhibitors facing travel restrictions to still showcase their textiles and goods without being at the event. Some exhibitors from China and other international regions will be represented virtually due to extended restrictions. Exhibitors from Turkey, Egypt, Taiwan and India will attend the show in person, and Home Textiles Sourcing will welcome an Egyptian Pavilion, where the country known for its cotton production will showcase a number of producers of silks, linens and wool.