Champs Opens New Experiential Store Concept

Champs Sports, part of Foot Locker, Inc., has unveiled the brand’s new retail concept, Champs Sports Homefield in Pembroke Pines, Fla., with the grand opening taking place April 22-24.

The new store concept was created as a home for the modern athlete and is the first Homefield concept as well as the largest of any Foot Locker subsidiary at over 35,000 square feet. Homefield caters to the modern athlete and the need for not only sports gear but also other lifestyle products, services and experiences.

"At Champs Sports, we are committed to listening to our consumers. We've been a part of athletes' lives since inception and this new Homefield concept directly caters to their total needs," said Guy Harkless, senior vice president and general manager of Champs Sports and Eastbay. "We know those needs are constantly changing and therefore, we are evolving with our consumers across all categories. Our new store in Pembroke Pines represents our own growth and intentional support of all athletes while representing the Champs Sports of the future."

The Homefield retail concept store features a full-sized basketball and multi-sport court in addition to a Champs Sports Combine VR system that measures customers’ wing spans, height, jumping ability and agility. Also featured will be a “try-on treadmill” where customers can try running shoes on a treadmill to simulate actual performance, with the store serving as a destination for running enthusiasts with over 65 different performance running styles.



Homefield will also offer ongoing events and workshops aimed at bringing the community together. A “Wall of Game” will also be featured honoring community members who have made and continue to make positive contributions to local sports programs.