TECHNOLOGY WGSN Launches TrendCurve+

Trend-forecasting company WGSN has announced the launch of TrendCurve+, a fashion-planning tool that combines data sources across social, search, shelf, shows and sentiment with advanced machine learning to tell customers which trends to invest in, how much and when.

The forecasting tool predicts with 90 percent accuracy and up to 12 months ahead on a variety of different key items including silhouettes, prints, colors and design details that allow brands to wisely invest for future demand. The TrendCurve+ platform also affords the opportunity to see a current trend’s life cycle and how to best capitalize on it. It also increases sustainability efforts by helping reduce overstock and other inventory waste.

To demonstrate the capabilities of TrendCurve+, WGSN released a sample report showing the expectations for the women’s knit-tops category. Knit tops first began growing in the latter half of 2020 as more people began opting for comfort and loungewear due to lockdowns during the pandemic. Knit-tops sales reached an all-time high and, according to TrendCurve+, continued growth in the category is forecasted.

The report shows the growth was sustained throughout 2021 and is forecasted at 23 percent of total apparel for Fall/Winter ’23. The TrendCurve+ report also found that knit tops have increasingly been featured on the runway, with the number of knit tops in pre-Fall and Fall/Winter shows more than doubling compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

A fashion retailer and WGSN client discovered it was over-indexing a number of womenswear categories, and, using TrendCurve+, WGSN was able to advise the client where to reduce certain styles and where to invest in others. Based on the analysis of this client, WGSN recommended decreasing the share of dresses, rebalancing the dress mix, reducing the amount of puff-sleeved dress products and investing more in loungewear and leggings.

In an effort to lean into technology’s constantly growing presence in the lives of consumers, WGSN recently launched WGSN Consumer Tech, a new vertical dedicated to helping companies design technology products that enhance the lives of consumers.