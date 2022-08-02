TRADE SHOWS Texworld New York City, Apparel Sourcing New York City and Home Textiles Sourcing Return to In-Person for Summer 2022 Edition

Held July 19–21 at the Javits Center, Texworld New York City, Apparel Sourcing New York City and Home Textiles Sourcing celebrated a successful summer 2022 edition, featuring thousands of fabrics and garments from hundreds of global textile manufacturers and suppliers and drawing thousands of new and returning attendees to the show floor for networking, sourcing and education.

This edition hosted a record number of country pavilions including Korea, Uzbekistan, India, Taiwan and Bangladesh. Exhibitors still facing travel restrictions, including many from China, were represented inside the Sourcing Showroom, the hybrid section of the floor.

Other key features returned live on the show floor including attendee favorites Textile Talks, the Lenzing Seminar Series and Explore the Floor tours. The sessions featured a range of expert speakers and panelists leading open discussions that provided the audience with greater insight and knowledge on topics including the latest in economic and supply-chain challenges, sustainable strategies and legislations, accelerating circularity, and more.

The Texworld Trend Showcase returned with art direction from the New York–based agency Doneger | TOBE. Creative Director Kai Chow offered insights during his one-day-only seminar on what’s to come for Fall/Winter 2023–24 and also led an Explore the Floor tour of the showcase, where he discussed each of the unique themes encompassing his vision of BEYOND: Color Therapy, Future Craft, Hyper Nature and Spirit Quest. The Trend Book is now available to view online.

Global Footwear Sourcing, a new feature area in partnership with Material Exchange and the Footwear Distributors & Retailers Association, made its debut this edition. The showcase featured a wide range of footwear-material components including leather, synthetic, laces, insole, outsole, webbing and ribbon, thread and yarn, and hardware.

Within Global Footwear Sourcing, visitors took advantage of additional educational seminars hosted by FDRA covering niche topics from sustainable-footwear sourcing to material selection as well as a demonstration by Material Exchange on how to build and digitize your materials library.

“This new partnership was a natural fit as it furthers Texworld NYC’s strategy to expand the offerings available to buyers, meeting market demands in an innovative way,” said Jennifer Bacon, vice president, fashion and apparel shows, Messe Frankfurt. “We look forward to continuing and growing this new feature area and partnership.”