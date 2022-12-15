MADONNA’S REIGN Gold Thimble Fashion Show at LATTC Celebrates ‘Madonna’s Reign’

The Queen of Pop Madonna was the inspiration for student designers showcasing their original collections at the semiannual Gold Thimble Fashion Show at the Fashion Center of Los Angeles Trade-Technical College Dec. 9.

The categories included athleisurewear, avant-garde, childrenswear, eveningwear, genderless fashion, menswear, swimwear and the theme, “Madonna’s Reign.”

The Gold Thimble class of fall 2022 consists ofAlison Ambrocio, Lorena Isabel Eguigure, Nyra Hunt, Marilyn Martinez, Edwin Moreno, Xochitl Martinez Ortiz, Kevin Rene Basilio Vega and Yanik Walters.

The award winners competing for the Gold Thimble were:

For athleisurewear, Kevin Rene Basilio Vega placed first, Lorena Isabel Eguigure second and Edwin Moreno third. In the avant-garde category, Alison Ambrocio placed first, Marilyn Martinez second and Edwin Moreno third. For childrenswear, Lorena Isabel Eguigure placed first, Alison Ambrocio second and Marilyn Martinez third. In the eveningwear category, Kevin Rene Basilio Vega placed first, Lorena Isabel Eguigure second and Yanik Walters third. For genderless fashion, Kevin Rene Basilio Vega placed first, Nyra Hunt second and Edwin Moreno third. In the menswear category, Marilyn Martinez placed first, Alison Ambrocio second and Xochitl Martinez Ortiz third. For swimwear, Kevin Rene Basilio Vega placed first, Alison Ambrocio second and Edwin Moreno third. In the theme category, Alison Ambrocio placed first, Edwin Moreno second and Xochitl Martinez Ortiz third.

The Gold Thimble is a coveted honor representing the hard work and long days and nights the student designers put in honing their craft and passion for fashion. Each student was given one week to complete each outfit, with additional time allotted for the more complex designs of the eveningwear and theme categories, which challenged the students’ craftsmanship in inner construction, sketch, pattern, drapery, new textures, fabrics and additional materials they hadn’t used previously.

As for “Madonna’s Reign,” the instructors came up with the idea and student designers studied Madonna’s changing iconography through the Material Girl’s five decades including her eighties look, vogue, virgin tour and just plainly celebrating how Madonna reinvents herself as an artist year after year.

Supervising Instructor Carlos Alcala was recognized with flowers and a gift for his contributions to the program.

“We are so excited that we’re getting to do this in person,” said Fashion Design Department Chair Joe Guerrieri. “This is only the third show that we’ve done in person as previously we were having the students film runway walks from home during COVID.” Guerrieri added, “For us to be able to come together and celebrate and put the students’ work on display fills us with so much joy. It’s so exciting to see their creativity and hard work.”

The volunteer models knew how to “strike a pose,” and the evening culminated in a college-wide collaborative effort by students in the fashion, audio/video, cosmetology and fashion-show-production classes, where those students spent the semester learning the logistics of how to plan and execute a fashion runway show. The hard work paid off!