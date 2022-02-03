NEWS Inside the Industry

The state of New York has introduced new legislation that will increase the urgency for fashion businesses to conduct their operations more responsibly. The Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act would hold fashion retailers and manufacturers accountable for their sustainability practices. The legislation was introduced by Democratic New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Democratic Assemblywoman Anna R. Kelles and would apply to global apparel and footwear companies with more than $100 million in annual worldwide revenues that do business in the state of New York. If passed, companies would need to map at least 50 percent of their supply chain starting with the farms they get their raw materials from and disclose where in that chain they have the greatest social and environmental impact.

Azazie, a direct-to-consumer bridal and special-occasion dress brand, has announced a partnership with the nonprofit recycling charity organization Green Education Foundation. The partnership supports Azazie’s green initiatives by participating in the closed-loop recycling program for its unused products. The Green Education Foundation is one of the only organizations in the world using a process that reclaims 100 percent of the clothing fibers donated. Azazie will donate any end-of-life dresses and accessories to the recycling program.

International Market Centers has announced the hiring of Caroline Russell as the new design-services manager. In the position, Russell will be the direct contact between AmericasMart and the local design community with a focus on Open Year Round showrooms. She will also serve as concierge to visitors in the Designer Workspace, IMC’s designated area for designers to meet and conduct business. Russell will oversee the Designer Workspace daily and be available during the six Market Wednesday events of 2022, where buyers can shop all three AmericasMart buildings for gifts, accessories and home-furnishing items. Prior to joining IMC, Russell served as a client-services representative for Ferguson Enterprises. “Bringing Caroline on as our design-services manager will not only enhance our implementation of awareness for design-focused showrooms and drive attendance to Open Year Round events but also further AmericasMart’s position as the focal point of home and gift education,” said IMC Chief Executive Officer Bob Maricich.

Las Vegas Apparel is set to expand its showcase to 50 brands during its second semiannual buying event, more than doubling in size from its inaugural event. Buyers at the second event will be able to source Immediates for Spring/Summer 2022 as well as Fall/Winter 2022. Las Vegas Apparel buyers will also have access to select World Market Center Las Vegas permanent showrooms. The main lobby will feature a Fashion Trend Gallery installation showcasing upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 trends. Las Vegas Apparel is also beginning the event with a Jonesy Wood 24k-gold permanent jewelry giveaway on Feb. 12 and is inviting attendees to watch the Super Bowl in a private watch party outdoors at the downtown Las Vegas Events Center.