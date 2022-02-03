DESERT DAHLS Sustainability On Trend for Spring in Bella Dahl Resort Collection

Creating its new Resort collection for spring, Bella Dahl set its sights on designing light pieces that make a statement in soft fabrics and fashionable styles. The pieces that rely on easy dressing afford beautiful silhouettes yet are fun to wear while looking forward to warmer weather on sunny days.

With a focus on fashion, the brand sought to offer stylish comfort that is also sustainable, made responsibly through practices that are more ecologically sound. The collection relies on Lenzing EcoVero’s viscose, which yields a lower environmental impact than the traditional fiber. In addition to Lenzing’s EcoVero, Bella Dahl also sourced Tencel Lyocell from the Austrian fiber producer. To achieve the collection’s soft colors, which complement the light spring pieces, the brand embraced hand-dye techniques. Certain pieces from the collection were manufactured domestically with production taking place in Los Angeles, the city in which the brand is headquartered.

To round out its natural inspiration for the collection, Bella Dahl based its color palette on scenes from Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California. With an earthy blush tone in dusty rose, a blue hue in sky fall and an updated tie-dye in indigo stripe, the collection showcases the beauty of the Southern California natural desert landscape.

The collection’s campaign relays a sense of freedom outdoors in the sunny desert while exploring the beautiful, yet rugged landscape. Set amid soaring mountains, dusty earth and adobe structures, models showcase the brand’s pieces while traversing terrain dotted with vegetation including Joshua trees, creosote bush, dogwood, Mojave yucca and chuparosa, relaying a carefree day scaling the area’s boulders while dressed in easy, stylish garments.

Available online through belladahl.com, the collection is sized XS–L and priced $123–$242 retail.