BLACK HISTORY MONTH Fabletics Launches Custom Tees Designed by Black Artists for Black History Month

In celebration of Black History Month, Fabletics has released four limited-edition BHM Tees in collaboration with Melissa Koby and Rob Lewis, two artists who use their platforms and art to continue the conversation of Black representation.

The T-shirts, named Kindred, Harmony, Africobra and Festac 77 display original illustrations that represent the desire for peace and unity among diverse and underrepresented communities.



Melissa Koby, a Florida-based artist who designed the Kindred and Harmony shirts, said her art is a way to process the current cultural climate.

“My designs are typically set within a soft landscape to give a sense of tranquility, with subjects from various backgrounds symbolizing the balance of power,” Koby said.

Rob Lewis designed the Festac 77 shirt and the Africobra tee, which was inspired by the artistic collective AFRICobra and their influence on the Black Power movement.

“Learning about the legendary World Black & African Festival of Arts and Culture, more commonly referred to as FESTAC, has given me the space to dream and permission to celebrate the power of gathering for the sole purpose of deepening connection to ourselves and each other,” Lewis said.

Throughout the month of February, Fabletics will use its social platforms to bring attention to Black History Month with content that highlights the collaborations, including live interviews and panel discussions with the artists. The Fabletics member and influencer community will also showcase the T-shirts across the brand’s social platforms.

As part of the collaboration, Fabletics pledged a donation of $50,000 in support of two organizations chosen by the artists. Fabletics partnered with Community Spring, an organization based in Gainesville, Fla., that aims to dismantle structural poverty and spur economic mobility, as well as Portland-based Imagine Black Futures, which helps the Black community imagine the alternatives the Black community deserves and building political participation and leadership to achieve those goals.

The limited-edition shirts are designed on the Fabletics “Go-To” silhouette, are gender neutral and offered in sizes ranging from XS-XXL. The T-shirts are available in stores and on fabletics.com for a $39.95 VIP price.