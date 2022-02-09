SUSTAINABILITY Dippin’ Daisy’s Launches First Activewear Line

Sustainable swimwear brand Dippin’ Daisy’s launched its first activewear line as part of the Spring ‘22 collection, Ethereal Oasis.

The new collection embodies the Dippin’ Daisy aesthetic and offers pastel tones and soft prints, and the activewear drop includes a tank, sports bra, biker shorts and leggings. Products in the Ethereal Oasis collection are made in Los Angeles and all swimwear in the collection is made from 85 percent recycled nylon and also uses natural rubber, recycled foam and non-toxic hardware.

The Ethereal Oasis collection is available at dippindaisys.com with prices in the collection ranging from $40 to $68. The collection runs in sizes XS to XL.

Founded in 2015, Dippin’ Daisy’s aims to reduce its environmental footprint by using sustainable textiles, production methods and packaging. The female-founded company also believes in empowering and creating opportunities for women.