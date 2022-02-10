TEXTILES Textile Trends: Summer Fabrics Beckon With a Lust for Life

Photo Gallery Summer Days Around the corner, the fashion set is ready for bright, sunny days that lend themselves to wearing optimistic florals and picnic-inspired gingham appropriate for outings such as a beachside brunch with friends or a family cookout.

Photo Gallery Denim Lightens Up From darker-hued blue jeans to summer-hued styles, this season’s denim isn’t taking itself too seriously as the goal to be out and about while having fun remains the most important trend of the 2022 Summer season.

Photo Gallery Tie-Dye Treatments The lasting power of fabrics in tie-dye remains well into 2022 as these patterns go beyond those styles of the past. Bright applications add excitement to prints, while colorful tie-dye patterns are rich and dreamy.

Photo Gallery Welcome Back, Retro Earthy tones, abstract patterns and floral prints revisit influences from the 1970s in styles reminiscent of the mid-decade years as trendsetters prepared for summer and young adults embrace the mantra of “school’s out for summer.”

Photo Gallery Alluring Lace Blending gentle details with alluring attraction, trends in lace arrive in summer styles with romantic hues in lilac, sky blue and blush, while other approaches draw attention with colors in red, black and marigold.

Photo Gallery Developing a Pattern The Summer season’s patterns make a statement by sending messages that relay a sense of chic style, a fun-loving nature, quirky fashion sense or sharp trendsetter established through bright colors, abstract designs and seasonal prints.

Photo Gallery Fashion Flora Stepping out for summer, this season’s florals are seeing an array of blooms from different corners of the globe updated in attention-grabbing neon and joyful, bright colors, while more-traditional mainstays remain as tried-and-true favorites.

Photo Gallery Resort Ready As fashionable travelers prepare to embark on summer getaways or simply relax by enjoying local offerings, they are packing their tropical-inspired best, featuring a variety of warmer-weather flowers such as tulips, lilies, lotus and peonies.

DIRECTORY

