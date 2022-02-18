SUSTAINABILITY Californians Revisits Retro Golden State Culture With Mindfully Made Footwear

Relying on mindful practices that focus on sustainable, ethical manufacturing, Californians Footwear engages in methods, which breathe a new responsible breath into domestic production. The brand recently released a new collection of slippers and boots to feed into the multifaceted California culture that embraces bohemian styles, yet also values comfort.

"Our latest collection perfectly captures the current trend of comfort-focused fashion footwear. While people have grown to embrace work-from-home casual trends (including slippers, which aren’t going anywhere!), we’re seeing that 2022 is booming with consumers who are excited to get back to their active social lives with a refreshed wardrobe that makes them look and feel good, which is exactly what Californians represents," explained founder Jaclyn Jones. "Since our brand is rooted in comfort, our shoes truly are the best option for people looking to master a range of style, from outdoor-friendly slippers to trend-focused boots with just the right amount of height."

Created in Los Angeles, Calfornians relies on a workforce that is paid fair wages for the expertise of their craft in making footwear. The company also follows small-batch production, to embrace sustainability. While Californians was founded on the state's laid-back culture, Jones hopes to spread the brand's culture beyond California borders.

"Our brand was inspired by the laid-back culture of our Golden State's early days, and each of our collections exude vintage-inspired ease—just like your favorite pair of Levi’s jeans," said Jones. "Our variety of slippers strike the perfect balance of breathability and warmth that resonates with both our mild Southern California winters and also frigid East Coast temperatures. Meanwhile, our seasonless boot styles are denim-friendly and perfect for everything from music festivals to a night out on the town. We’re excited that our shoes resonate with customers from coast to coast and can bring some sunny California vibes anywhere they go."

Californians Footwear is available online at californiansfootwear.com.