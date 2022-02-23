BLACK HISTORY MONTH Luxurious Loungewear Brand Noite Rose Focuses on Women's Comfort

Launched in Oct. 2021, Black-woman-owned luxurious loungewear brand Noite Rose was conceived to offer comfortable and beautiful pieces to women at an affordable price. Based in Tampa, Fla., Noite Rose fonder Diandra N. Harvin saw an opportunity to create a line that gives women the type of loungewear they want when they yearn to feel elegant and comfortable.

Harvin's path toward becoming a loungewear designer included a fashion-merchandise degree from Kent State University and Master of Business Administration coursework at the University of Tampa. While she worked previously as a digital marketer, Harvin wore a moo moo during a pandemic brunch and decided, at that moment, it was time to create beautifully designed, yet comfortable, loungewear.

"Women who give endlessly to others and deserve elevated self-care fuel our brand. We want to provide affordable luxury and be a part of their personal utopia when they break away from the demands of life," Harvin said. "Noite Rose’s future consists of expanding our reach to connect with our target, continuing collaborations with women-owned brands, and eventually hosting 'Sleepover” events!'

Pieces in the collection include dresses, rompers and sets. Available in sizes S-XXL, Noite Rose is priced $80-$160 and can be found at noiterose.com.