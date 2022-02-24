TRADE SHOWS Sourcing at MAGIC Draws Attendees With Supply-Chain Resources, Education

Hosted Feb. 13–16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Informa Markets Fashion’s Sourcing at MAGIC afforded supply-chain diversification, sustainable resources and educational opportunities. Sourcing is also hosting its digital entity, which began Feb. 1 and will run through April 1.

San Diego maternity-brand founder Tiffany Muehlbach sought inspiration for her Chicaboo label, which specializes in elegant garments.

“I just come, and it saves a lot of time,” Muehlbach said. “Especially with fabrics. You can touch it and feel it—it’s kind of like a one-stop shop, and there is education here.”

At the booth for the Guatemala Apparel & Textile Association, Promotion Director Lucia Palacios noted that during the show the talk of switching supply chains away from China into Central America seemed more serious than in previous years.

“This time you can see it. Every time we come, they say, ‘Oh, we’re looking to source out of China, but it never happens,” Palacios said. “Now I think they are forced to do it.”

Another area of sourcing that is being approached with more serious interest is sustainability. Within the Sustainable Alternatives Gallery, Hey Social Good Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Dr. Cindy J. Lin saw greater interest in responsibility.

“Focusing on sustainability is important, but so is spending more time understanding the journey,” Lin said. “The reason for this gallery isn’t only to highlight the good players, but it’s a way to help educate all the ones who want to be.”

For Cinthya Garrido, owner of the Lily Peach Boutique in Van Nuys, Calif., Sourcing afforded an opportunity to shop around to support expansion.

“I found a couple of full-package suppliers, and that is always good to have, especially when I decide to do private label, Garrido explained. “At least I have backup and people I know I can reach out to.”

In town from Maryland, A Lion’s Tale LLC owners Alfred Wells Jr. and Christina Warner took in educational seminars offered at the show.

“The classes are very informative,” Warner explained. “We are young in the business, and we want to do this from here on out, so we know there is room for growth. We have looked at several different vendors and exchanged information so we can build a partnership.”