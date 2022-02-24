LAS VEGAS: WWIN WWIN Showcases Upcoming 2022 Womenswear

Bringing the latest in womenswear for the Spring and Summer seasons, with some exhibitors showing a preview of Fall, Womenswear In Nevada returned to Las Vegas Feb. 14–17 at the Caesars Forum Conference Center. WWIN also featured its MATCH! Appointment Concierge service, which allowed buyers and vendors to create a collaborative network through an interactive meeting format.

Alan Blau, founder of the Pennsylvania-based UbU Clothing Corporation, enjoyed a busy show. Happy with the new line, buyers were placing orders, said Blau.

“We’re showing Spring and Fall, and we’re color crazy right now—the crazier and more colorful, the better. The wilder the prints, the wilder the fabrics—that’s what UbU is all about. It’s about being yourself and being out there,” Blau said.

L.A.-based Vision Apparel is a family-run business, and Victoria Lee, the company owner’s daughter, was at WWIN showcasing the latest styles and trends for the Spring/Summer season. Lee noted that buyers were looking at the brighter tones typically associated with springtime.

“Dresses have been trending for Spring/Summer, and brighter tones like hot pinks, reds, peaches and mints are pretty popular. Mocha, white and black always sell because they’re more neutral,” Lee said.

Lee, who is also involved in the design process, said the brand received a positive response from buyers, who appreciated its regular and curvy sizes in all styles.

Attending a trade show for the first time, Kim Outlaw, owner of the Luxury Affordable Boutique in Indianapolis, had heard great things about WWIN and was excited to see everything. Outlaw said the incredible merchandise was a sight to behold, but the people working the event were even better. Outlaw spent the first day taking notes so as not to make any purchases before doing enough homework.

“We’re really glad we came; we’ll probably come every year now,” Outlaw said. “Everything was set up so nice and orderly, and it was easy to understand and follow. They also served us lunch and had coffee and water available at the end of all the aisles.”

Outlaw mentioned inflation as a reason for some items having extra costs attached but said some of the vendors were honest with the reason for the high prices, and the honesty was greatly appreciated.