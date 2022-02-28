L.A.-Based Designer Debuts Pokémon Day Necklace

In honor of National Pokémon Day on February 27, L.A.-based designer ONCH released a gold Pikachu necklace in partnership with livestream shopping app NTWRK.

ONCH, who has worked with celebrities including Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, and Nicki Minaj, has been designing wearable art for 18 years and has previously partnered with Hello Kitty, Forever 21, Hasbro, Dreamworks, LA Pride, Ford, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and more.

“I think what makes this collection even more special is the nostalgia that it represents. Being a lifelong Pokémon fan, I remember the many hours spent on the floor in front of the TV watching Pokémon with my little brother,” ONCH said.

The 18K gold-plated Pikachu pendant comes with a chunky gold 16” chain and a 2” extension chain with a lightning bolt charm. Every necklace comes in a signature box with a gold handstamped logo as well as two jewelry pouches and a microfiber cloth.

The necklaces, handmade in L.A., are available for $350 and are limited to 300 pieces that each come with a hand numbered certificate of authenticity.