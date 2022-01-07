FASHION New Era Japan Launches Collaboration With Takashi Murakami

New Era Japan, the Tokyo-based operations of lifestyle-and-sports brand New Era Cap Co., announced a new collaboration with influential artist Takashi Murakami.

The new line of apparel and accessories will feature the iconic Murakami flower and Mr. DOB characters. Together, Murakami and New Era created 16 styles of headwear, four apparel styles and two bag styles.

The apparel collection features long and short-sleeved T-shirts in both black and white decorated with Murakami’s flower designs. The bags, a backpack and a waist bag, are expected to drop in spring 2022. The New Era x Takashi Murakami collection will also feature designs on New Era’s 9FIFTY Snapback, 9FORTY Adjustable, 9FORTY Trucker and knit beanie silhouettes.

"New Era is passionate about collaborating with talented people and great brands to create iconic products that energize the lifestyle culture across the globe," said Mark Maidment, senior vice president brand at New Era. "We're thrilled to release this collaboration, spearheaded by our New Era Japan team, which combines New Era's classic style with the transcendent artwork of the immensely talented Takashi Murakami."

The collection launched Jan. 1 in Japan and will release in U.S. markets and around the world on Feb. 11 and will be available at neweracap.com and in select New Era stores and retailers.