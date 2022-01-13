FASHION Balenciaga Joins Ye and Gap’s Yeezy Gap Line

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has announced an expansion of his current Yeezy Gap line by including luxury fashion brand Balenciaga.

The latest offering, titled “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga” is a new collaboration between the Yeezy Gap line and Balenciaga by way of the friendship between Ye and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia. Gvasalia recently acted as the creative director for Ye’s second listening event for his latest album, “Donda.”

Ye and the Yeezy brand initially announced a decade-long partnership with Gap in June of 2020 and are currently two product launches into the collaboration. The first piece from Yeezy Gap was a $200 jacket that sold out instantly when it was launched online last fall. A handful of subsequent launches, including more jackets and hoodies, also sold out instantly. Gap Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal said a recent call with analysts revealed the Yeezy Gap Hoodie brought the most sales of a single item in Gap.com history.

“With over 70 percent of the Yeezy Gap customers shopping with us for the first time, this partnership is unlocking the power of a new audience for Gap, Gen Z plus Gen X men from diverse background,” Syngal said.

The new collaboration was teased on Ye’s Instagram account with a screenshot of a document showing signature boxes signed by representatives from Gap, Yeezy and Balenciaga. Details surrounding the new collaboration are limited, but the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga items are expected launch globally in 2022 alongside Yeezy Gap releases.