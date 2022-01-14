RETAIL TECHNOLOGY AG Jeans Partners with Tulip to Scale Organic Customer Relationships

Tulip, a provider of cloud-based retail mobile solutions, has announced a partnership with sustainable denim and knitwear company AG Jeans.

AG Jeans has selected Tulip to provide retail-technology solutions that break barriers and create authentic customer connections. Tulip’s retail solutions will help further the strategic goals of AG Jeans, including driving incremental sale, providing high-touch experiences for remote clients and making it easier for stores to build strong and organic customer relationships.

The company has chosen three of Tulip’s retail solutions: Clienteling, LiveConnect and Endless Aisle. The Clienteling solution systemizes the clienteling process so stylists will be able to create more-personalized experiences. LiveConnect gives AG Jeans customers real-time access to stylists via live video or chat to get any advice they would need to complete a successful purchase. Endless Aisle will give stylists access to AG Jeans entire e-commerce inventory from inside the store.

“We're committed to quality at every step in the process: materials, manufacturing, the end product, and the customer experience. We chose Tulip because their software helps us connect with customers in a way that feels natural and organic. It's technology, but it's very personal,” said Sam Ku, president and creative director at AG Jeans.

The retail solutions provided by Tulip will help AG Jeans stylists personalize store visits as well as sell products from any location.