TECHNOLOGY New E-Commerce Platform JuniperMarket Opens for Business

JuniperMarket, a new multi-line B2B e-commerce platform, opened for business on Jan. 6 and provides shoppers a wide selection of gift, home and lifestyle products.

JuniperMarket is powered by International Market Centers and features 3 million SKUs from over 1,500 brands. Of the participating brands, 50 percent fall into the home category while another 40 percent are gift, giving shoppers a wide selection of products in one place.

Specialty categories, including seasonal, housewares and gourmet, and fashion accessories have been experiencing strong growth on the platform. The mix of established and emerging brands encourages buyers to expand relationships with current vendors as well as discover new suppliers. New sellers and products are added to the JuniperMarket platform daily.

“The next era of wholesale buying and selling is here,” said Juniper Chief Executive Officer Bill Furlong. “This transformation is inspired by our team’s deep roots in the industries Juniper serves and the unmatched reach of IMC buyer and seller relationships. Today is a major step toward a digital marketplace that helps buyers and sellers discover, connect and transact—in person or online—seamlessly bridging physical and digital sales.”

JuniperMarket also benefits from connecting with IMC’s 26 trade shows and buying events. In 2021, Juniper preregistered more than 26,000 users through at-market events, with a direct pipeline to IMC’s database of over 600,000 qualified retailers, offering sellers even greater exposure. Optimized websites for events, including Atlanta Apparel, High Point Market, Las Vegas Apparel and Las Vegas Market, provide additional visibility for sellers participating in IMC’s physical and digital trade shows.

Another advantage is the integration between JuniperMarket and the suite of SaaS tools provided by JuniperCommerce. Providing tools to build a B2B website, sharing and syndicating product data, supporting sales representatives, and managing leads and customers, JuniperCommerce allows for small and mid-size brands to experience previously unreachable growth.