SWIM/SURF Quiksilver Women's x Club98 Capsule Celebrates Female Surf Community

Celebrating the female surf community, the Quiksilver Women's x Club98 Capsule was recently released as a collaboration between the Huntington Beach, Calif., brand and the global organization of ocean lovers. Coming together on the collaboration, Quiksilver and Club98 sought to create pieces that would serve as ocean essentials as the calendar moves closer to spring.

Within the collection, surfers and ocean enthusiasts will find a bucket hat, bikini, hoodie, cropped T-shirt, sweatshirt-and-jogger set, and long-sleeve surf set. Bright neon green and sleek black offer a fun approach to the collection, while also remaining serious about surf. The collection's Surf Community Long Sleeve Bikini Set, which is designed for comfort and function while surfing, is also made with a sustainable focus in mind. Using Jersey Lomellina fabric created from Econyl regenerated nylon that relies on a resource that can be recycled repeatedly, the Quiksilver Women's x Club98 Capsule was launched with keeping oceans and the planet clean for surfing's next generation.

The partnership between Quiksilver and Club98 shows alignment in values between the two representatives of surf culture and their vision for women in the sport. Beginning in 2015, Club98 was founded as a community of surfers and ocean enthusiasts. It began on Rockaway Beach, N.Y.'s 98th Street. Creating a judgement-free space for female surfers, Club98 hosts community events, journeys out onto the water and promotes diversity in the sport. With roots in Australian surf culture, Quiksilver was founded on a passion for the sport and has also grown to represent the board-sport culture.

Pieces within the collection are sized XS-XL and range in price from $30-$90. The Quiksilver Women's x Club98 Capsule can be found through quiksilver.com.