FASHION
New Showrooms and Lines
California Market Center
110 E. Ninth St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
RAG COMPANY SHOWROOM
Suite C720
London Rag
Young contemporary footwear
Rag & Co
Women’s trend-driven footwear
NEW WOMEN’S
THE GEM AGENCY
Suite C229
Smeralda
Contemporary, sustainable swimwear and resortwear for women, men and kids
FERN LIBERSON & CO
Suite C410
Adore
Women’s updated clothing
SHARON KOSHET SALES
Suite C401
Compli K
Women’s better updated clothing made in Canada
NEW KIDS’
ELOISA & MIA
Suite C508
ChildrenChic
Shoes made in Spain
Dirkje
New brand to the U.S. from the Netherlands.
New girls’ brand to the U.S., from India
Le Lapin Kids
AB SPOON
Suite C534
Super Smalls
High fashion costume jewelry and accessories for kids
IN PLAY SHOWROOM
Suite C537
Cartago Sandals
Comfy, stylish sandals for kids
Ipanema Sandals
100 percent recyclable, vegan sandals for kids
Tiny Tribe
Contemporary kids’ clothing and swimwear brand from Australia
KEIKI SHOWROOM
Suite C544
Wren Amber
Vintage-inspired, sustainable, slow-fashion brand for kids
THE GLITTERBOX SHOWROOM
Suite C568
Mayhem
British kids’ streetwear
Medora
Sustainable, textile-driven kids clothing from India
Ren & Rouge
Ethically crafted, cotton kids’ clothing from India
Sparkle Sisters
Tutus and fun and glam sparkly clothing
Tina Mur
Designer, luxe girls’ dresses and clothing
NICKY ROSE KIDS
Suite C580
Dreamer
Kids’ high fashion–inspired footwear
Mer St Barth
Luxe, boho, island style for kids and Mama
JULIE SMITH KIDS
Suite C590
Blade & Rose
British childrenswear specializing in leggings and clothing
Cooper Design Space
860 S. Los Angeles St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
CHAN LUU
Suite 819
KJ Luxury
Suite 917
Transfers
ICA Showroom for Sustainable Fashions
Suite 309
Kathryn McCarron
Suite 930
Visiting Showrooms
Nothing to Wear Showroom
Lobby G
Scotch & Soda
Suite 1000
The New Mart
127 E. Ninth St.
newmart.net
MARKET ONLY
Mary Frances Handbags
Suite 509
David Galan Leather
Suite 715
Miriana Ojeda
Suite 715
Alquema
NEW LINES
Chantal Accessories
Suite 509
Keaan
Pacific Teaze / Stillwater Clothing Co
Melody Fast Sales
Suite 609
Grizas
Sydney
Steven Levinson
Suite 706
Nuevo Sol
showroom SHIFT
Suite 715
By Basics
La Vaca Loca
Barbara James
Suite 907
Ciebon
Mary Minser
Suite 1005
Eternelle
FashionLink
Suite 1011
Cambio
Valerie Hambas
Suite 1108
Savvi
LK Sales
Suite 1207
Aldo Martins
M Group Showroom
Suite 1210
Karl Lagerfeld Luggage
Lucky Brand Men’s
Lucky Brand Women’s
Nautica Men’s