MUSE-ICAL HIGHLIGHTS Gold Thimble Fashion Show at LATTC Inspired by Broadway Musicals

Los Angeles Trade-Technical College hosted its semiannual Gold Thimble Fashion Show Spring 2022 May 27 on campus.

The theme of the night was “Inspired by Broadway Musicals,” with student designers showcasing their original collections. The categories included athleisurewear, avant-garde, childrenswear, eveningwear, genderless fashion, menswear, and swimwear.

The Gold Thimble Class of Spring of 2022 consists of Helen Chu, Omar Guttie, Nathalie Iwasaki, Sarah Juarez, William Ramseur, Fradlyne D. Saintuma, David Sirouneaan and Kate Whittle.

Production was executed with elevated energy by Manuel Ortiz and Etienne Takizawa.

The award winners competing for the Gold Thimble were:

For athleisurewear, William Ramseur placed first; Omar Guttie, second; and Nathalie Iwasaki, third. In the avant-garde category, William Ramseur placed first; Omar Guttie, second; and Fradlyne D. Saintuma, third. For childrenswear, William Ramseur placed first; Fradlyne D. Saintuma, second; and Kate Whittle, third. In eveningwear, William Ramseur placed first; Helen Chu, second; and Nathalie Iwasaki, third. In genderless fashion, Helen Chu placed first; William Ramseur, second; and Omar Guttie, third. For menswear, Helen Chu placed first; Omar Guttie, second; and Nathalie Iwasaki, third. In swimwear, Omar Guttie placed first; William Ramseur, second; and Helen Chu, third. In the theme category, Omar Guttie placed first; William Ramseur, second; and Fradlyne D. Saintuma, third.

Fashion Design Department Chair Joe Guerrieri said that “the Gold Thimble Fashion Show is a chance for our students to show what they’ve learned over the course of their time at Trade-Tech. It’s an incredibly intense process for them because there’s very limited time to produce a lot of garments.” Guerrieri also remarked on how incredible it was to see the students build confidence.

Inspiring this confidence were the challenges the students had to meet in their interpretations of looks they had chosen from “Anastasia,” “Cabaret,” “Frozen,” “Kinky Boots,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Lion King” and “Wicked,” while displaying the techniques and talents they mastered throughout their coursework.

In doing so, they also created magic onstage.