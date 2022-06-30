SWIM/SURF Kamari Swim

Miami has its own expression of beach culture, which Kamari Swim embraces wholeheartedly. That means bright colors and bold, sexy styling, meant to make women feel confident and comfortable in their own bodies. Whether sunbathing, socializing or jetsetting, Kamari’s suits and sarongs offer versatility and vibrancy, designed to move easily with a woman’s body no matter what the occasion.

The brand was founded by Florida native Madison Martina, who—no surprise—spent her life growing up in swimsuits. Eventually she noticed, however, that she rarely felt both confident and comfortable in the swimwear she found. After some deliberation, Martina decided to fix the situation herself and Kamari was born.

Styles range from bold Miami colors to elegant and subdued black. Bikini tops are priced at $90, bottoms at $85 and one-pieces at $190. The one-piece style highlights include asymmetrical and criss-cross cuts accented with gold rings.

Martina grew up making clothes for her dolls before moving on to making them for herself. While working as a fashion model in Los Angeles, she noticed that the swimwear she would model didn’t fulfill the magic combination of making her feel simultaneously comfortable and sexy. She launched Kamari to prove the two were not mutually exclusive. “Why do we try to fit ourselves into swimsuits rather than look for swimsuits that fit us?” Martina said. “This was my opportunity to create innovative and flattering designs that allowed for easy movement. Just as our bodies typically change throughout the day, our swimwear should change with us and move easily. Women deserve to feel amazing, not uncomfortable.”

See kamari.com for more information.