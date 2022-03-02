Complex Announces Dates for 2022 ComplexLand and ComplexCon

Complex has announced the dates for this year’s ComplexCon and ComplexLand conventions, two events that combine food, art, fashion and culture.

ComplexCon, the signature event put on by Complex, returns to the Long Beach Convention Center Nov. 19-20 and features a mix between a mall and a music festival where attendees can shop the latest in streetwear trends while enjoying good food and live music. The event made its debut in Long Beach in 2016 and has been a success for the streetwear industry ever since.

Last year’s event featured a special headlining set from musician ASAP Rocky, who celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his debut mixtape, “Live. Love. A$AP” and other musicians such as punk band Turnstile. The event also featured DJ sets and other special live guests, including Lil Yachty, Siobhan Bell, DJ Scheme and more. Attendees were able to shop exclusive drops and other products from brands such as Billionaire Boys Club, Saucony, Kids of Immigrants and more.

ComplexLand, the online virtual event created in 2020 when in-person events were cancelled due to the pandemic, is set to return to the “metaverse” May 25-27 and allows attendees to create virtual avatars and explore a virtually replicated convention space. Inspired by the growing intersection of gaming and street culture, the virtual event was created by design and experience agency Jam3 to replicate the mix of shopping and entertainment fans of ComplexCon were going to miss due to the pandemic restrictions.

Last year’s ComplexLand 2.0 retained many of the same elements that made the first virtual event a success, but on a larger scale featuring more product drops, more giveaways and content and an upgraded user experience with upgrades to the virtual venue and more avatar and social sharing options. The second edition of the virtual event also saw an increase in sponsors for the event, with eight brand partners on board over a three-day period, compared to seven sponsors over a five-day period during the inaugural event.