NEWS Inside the Industry

COAST trade show has introduced the Swim and Resort Lifestyle show, set to take place at The Kimpton Goodland Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach June 14–15. The event brings a change to the traditional format of featuring contemporary clothing and accessories and is set to focus exclusively on swim and resort collections, responding to exhibitor demand and the category’s rapid growth and success in the global marketplace. The founder of COAST, Karen Bennett, estimates that over 50 brands and 300 buyers will attend the event. “COAST has always offered resort and swim lines, but more brands requested a show that highlights them,” Bennett said. Bennett also mentioned the new location in Fort Lauderdale is a more convenient drive for Southeast and Florida retailers.

Dallas Market Center has announced details for its upcoming market, which is set to take place March 22–25 and includes the Apparel & Accessories Market, the Total Home & Gift Market and KidsWorld. New, permanent showrooms added before the March event include Amanda James Design, Bella Bliss and Double A Sales, while the space showcasing temporary brands was recently expanded. The Boutique Hub, a boutique-industry community, is hosting its Boutique Summit at the DMC March 20–21, and all buyers are invited to hear Boutique Hub founder Ashley Alderson speak on March 22.

Emporio Armani announced the release of its Spring/Summer 2022 Sustainable Selection featuring an exclusive pop-up shop concept at Fred Segal in Los Angeles. The pop-up began March 1 and will run for four weeks at Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard flagship. The Sustainable Selection features a skate park–inspired design highlighting the aesthetic of the collection. The brand’s commitment to sustainability is expressed through its approach to manufacturing and packaging. To further increase the commitment to sustainability, Emporio Armani will donate a percentage of sales from the pop-up to Heal the Bay, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making the coastal waters and watershed in the Greater Los Angeles area safe, healthy and clean. The collection is available exclusively at Fred Segal, both in-store and online, before Emporio Armani’s complete rollout begins in April.

Designers and Agents is set to return to The New Mart during the upcoming Los Angeles Market Week. The independent trade show will take place March 7–9 on the third floor of The New Mart building for its first L.A. event of the year. The show is set to premiere pieces for the upcoming Fall ’22 season and will feature brands including Harris Reed, Altaia and Epice as well as new brands Diega, Juna World, Filosofia, Pomandere, tonlé and NUDE. The curated trade show implements a rigorous screening process that results in a collection of brands that possess originality and great quality. D&A is known for its focus on the women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and lifestyle categories and presents over 300 brands from the U.S., Europe, Japan and other global locations.