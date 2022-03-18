Vestiaire Collective Announces Acquisition of Tradesy

Vestiaire Collective SA, an online marketplace for desirable pre-loved fashion, has announced the acquisition of resale fashion industry pioneer Tradesy.

Vestiaire Collective and Tradesy were both founded in 2009 by women entrepreneurs aiming to create a more sustainable fashion industry. The acquisition further accelerates the growth towards a circular fashion economy and also significantly increases the size and reach of their peer-to-peer marketplace. The companies will combine to serve a community of 23 million members with a catalog of five million items. Sellers will be able reach a much broader audience, both in the U.S. and globally which will help optimize the sale process while buyers will be met with an even broader selection of pre-owned and pre-loved goods.

Maximilian Bittner, CEO of Vestiaire Collective and Fanny Moizant, founder and president of Vestiaire Collective, will continue to serve in their roles for the combined company. Tracy DiNunzio, founder and CEO of Tradesy, will become CEO for the combined U.S. operations.

"We have been very impressed with the great achievements of Tracy and the Tradesy team over the years and are very excited by the opportunity to work together to accelerate the change in the way people consume fashion. We are particularly enthusiastic about the scale we are reaching together and the associated benefits in the highly attractive US market,” Moizant said.

To coincide with Vestiaire Collective’s global approach to technology, a technology hub will be developed in Los Angeles to continually provide expertise to the combined company.