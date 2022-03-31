Storm Reid Launches Second Swim Collection with Pacsun

Euphoria star Storm Reid has launched her latest swimwear collaboration with Pacsun under her Storm Reid x Pacsun ArashiBlu Collection.

Reid, who has been working with Pacsun since 2021, launched the ArashiBlu Collection of swimwear and coverups inspired by the strong women in her life and created with a focus on body positivity and inclusivity. The second drop features bold jewel tones and new swim fabrications and are adorned with different hardware such as silver and gold beads.

“For this collection, I wanted the suits to be bold, bright, and colorful,” Reid said. “Colors express our emotions, energy, and playfulness, and I am grateful and extremely proud of this continued partnership with Pacsun.”

In addition to working on the concepts for all of the creatives and designs, Reid self-shot and helped direct the campaign. Reid participated in a live shopping experience for Pacsun to discuss the latest collection and highlight some of her favorite pieces.

"Storm has an incredible eye for fashion and detail and this new evolution of her ArashiBlu Collection really shows her depth and versatility," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun. "She is a great partner, and we are so excited to bring these new styles to our consumers in time for warm weather months."

The collection is available at Pacsun with prices ranging from $24.95 to $59.95 in sizes running from XXS to XL.