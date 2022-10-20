REIMAGINED FASHION LAFW Reimagined Delivers With Crowd-Pleasing Fashions, Glitz, Glamour

Los Angeles Fashion Week, a N4XT Experience,delivered as promised on a fresh, new and reimagined LAFW with events taking place at uniquely cool locations across Los Angeles that included dazzling runway shows from celebrated designers over four days, Oct. 6–9, atthe Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles.

Opening night was a crowd thriller with Maxwell Osbourne’s men’s and women’s fully upcycled brand anOnlyChild featuring fantastical fabrics and glitz and glam colors followed by an after-party. Notable VIPs attending were Michael B Jordan, Tyga, Jesse Williams and Ciarra Pardo.

Rio Uribe’s globally inspired Gypsy Sport brought in the tech element with sexy and fun designs. Xiao Fen Couture providedstunning, feminine and fanciful designs made for goddesses. Other notable and dynamic designers showcased included Attachments, Avel Bacudio, Francis Libiran, Chris Nick and Revice Denim.

Beauty, fashion, technology and sustainability were top of mind during Fireside Chats at Citizen News in Hollywood, where esteemed panelists spoke passionately about “The Future of Fashion,” “The Clean Beauty Revolution,” “Live Art Meets Luxury” and “Building Businesses With Heart,” moderated by model/activist Bethann Hardison, and “The Stories We Wear” in which experts shared their successes with technology and techniques that help their companies become more sustainable as well as their visions for the future, which include companies being transparent and thoughtful with their business practices.

Fleur Du Mal celebrated its tenth anniversary at The West Hollywood EDITION, followed by Demobaza and an after-party. Closing night included LAFW cocktails.