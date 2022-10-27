NEWS Inside the Industry

Workwear Outfitters announced it has chosen Discover e-Solutions to deliver Product Lifecyle Mangement software. DeSL is a leader in digital transformation solutions, including integrated end-to-end PLM software for the fashion, apparel, textile, footwear and retail sectors. Workwear Outfitters needed a single solution and chose DeSL’s PLM for its flexible blend of features ideal to remove process silos and centrally manage all of its product development. “We are thrilled to partner with DeSL, whose technology will enable our vision,” said Workwear spokesperson Jennifer Rose. “Agile configuration, in-depth line planning, advanced costing and similar company purposes are stand-out reasons why we chose DeSL as our enterprise PLM partner. We are excited to partner with DeSL and advance our processes for bringing products to market.”

Newsweek and statista have recognized Unique Vintage as one of the Best Online Shops 2023. The recognition requires passing a series of tests based on 51 criteria deemed both objective and subjective. Key areas included trust and security, structure and usability, purchase and delivery, service and communication, and technical performance. Unique Vintage is a privately held, female-owned and -operated business founded in Los Angeles in 2000. Dedicated to inclusivity, its size offerings run from XS to 5X, and it regularly works with many of the entertainment industry’s top fashion influencers and stylists. Since 2017 it has created collaboration collections with films and TV shows including “I Love Lucy,” “Grease” and “Jaws.” Visit it online at uniquevintage.com as well as on Instagram.

PUMA North America has selected Nedap to roll out its iD Cloud inventory-visibility platform. Nedap’s RFID solution will equip 135 PUMA stores, allowing for fast and regular stock counts, efficient replenishment, smart refill suggestions and data-driven loss prevention. The store solution also enables shops to always have the right products available and thereby provide optimal omni-channel customer experiences. “The partnership with Nedap will ensure PUMA North America is able to further accelerate the flexibility and the service portfolio of its omni-channel business,” explained Russ Kahn, Senior Vice President, North America Retail. “RFID technology is already creating a seamless brand experience for PUMA across all consumer touch points, which has allowed us to achieve 2 percent uplift in replenishment and 2 percent uplift in sales.”

Nine-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Carlos Santana has announced he is taking Carlos, his popular brand of women’s footwear, in-house. Alongside original brand stewards and shoe-industry veterans Gary Rich and Rick Gelber, the team has formed a new partnership under the name Jubilation LLC. The new line will launch in November and be available exclusively at carlosshoes.com. “It is an honor to partner with Gary and Rick to bring radiance, elegance and style back to the forefront of the brand,” said Santana, “while at the same time making a difference in the lives of children through the Milagro Foundation.” The Carlos brand originally launched in 2001 and was under license with Caleres (formerly Brown Shoe Company) until 2019. It grew to over 1 million pairs sold annually.