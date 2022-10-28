L.A MARKET WEEK L.A Market Welcomes Buyers With a Brand-New Passion for Fashion

The place to be for fashion creatives, L.A. has once again become the “it” city. California cool was on point at Los Angeles Market Week, held Oct. 8–13, bringing the excitement back that everyone was missing. There were packed runway shows, vibrant trade shows, busy showrooms, and a packed schedule of chats, seminars and classes.

Organizers all worked in tandem to create a new level of excitement for attendees, amping up the experience for fashion insiders and making L.A. not only the place to be but also to be seen.

VIP perks at the California Market Center, The New Mart, the Cooper Design Space and the Lady Liberty Building ranged from special buyers lounges to inspiring presentations, complimentary sips and snacks to evening receptions—all geared toward inspiring the industry to experience Spring/Summer 2023.

On Oct. 10 between 2 and 8 p.m., the Fashion District closed down 9th Street between Main and Los Angeles streets to make way for a fashion fair. The “block party” featured food trucks, popups, music and mingling.

Brand Assembly, Cooper Design Space: Fashion’s resilience

Designers and Agents, The New Mart: the language of fashion

California Market Center: Everybody was talking ...

Lady Liberty: Making its return