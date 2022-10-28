TRADE SHOWS Lady Liberty: Making its return

Welcome back, Lady Liberty, to L.A. Market Week, which ran Oct. 10–13 at this historic building in the heart of the Fashion District.

Situated among the permanent showrooms of notable brands such as Citizens of Humanity, new and temporary spaces debuted their lines, including OPDNY in a shared space within the ICA Showroom. This innovative brand by Nicole Pitiger has evolved to a full collection of reworked vintage elevated to the next level with new elements for one-of-a-kind pieces. Unexpected pairings of classic shirting and rock ’n’ roll tees juxtaposed with glam were showstoppers. “My collections are so much fun when I see people wearing them,” said Pitiger. “I love what I do—it’s my life.”

At The Wolf Gang, chic statement pieces made up the S/S and High Summer capsules. Designed in Australia, the sexiness of the ’70s brought a color palette of oranges, browns and greens along with handmade crochets and Missoni-esque knits born of a love for bygone eras. Price points ranged from $50 to $200.

Leslie Aghili, owner of Leylie in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, was buying for her newly launched online shop. Said Aghili, “The contemporary market felt so inspiring again—more energy than in a while.”

Psophia, designed in Madrid by Paloma Vasquez de Castro, showed super-modern silhouettes that oozed sophistication. Bruno Peutat, owner of The Globe Showroom, said, “We are doing well in the U.S. “[Psophia’s] beautiful volume pieces somehow flatter, fall and compliment all women’s bodies, no matter the body type.”

Empera Arye, CEO of Lady Liberty, said, “We experienced a very strong October market with good, solid traffic, both with appointments as well as walk-in buyers. Our newest perks included a fruit cart and a fantastic rolled-ice-cream stand for attendees to enjoy while shopping.”