Agenda Takes Vegas by Storm

With its continued focus on the newest, hottest trends in the skate- and streetwear community, Agenda once again offered its unique blend of established favorites with new and emerging brands to buyers from around the world.

Held Aug. 9–10 at the Planet Hollywood Convention Center, this edition offered collections from familiar brands such as Coogi, K-Swiss, Palladium, Triangulo Swag and The Gold Gods with up-and-coming designers including Gastronaut Status Clothing, Juzz Gorgeous and Kraken Shoes. Agenda also saw the Las Vegas debut of international brands 3Seconds, Indonesia’s hottest streetwear brand, and Valianu, Australia’s hottest luxury streetwear designer, who was recently selected to walk at Paris Fashion Week.

For the first time ever in Las Vegas, Agenda opened its doors not just to its traditional retail buyers but also to streetwear enthusiasts who were able to take in the skateboard competition, grab limited-edition Agenda gear from Findlay Hats and Garment Decor, join the exclusive after-party and OMNIA, featuring headliner Pusha-T. The Diplomats were also on hand for the official worldwide launch of their clothing line, Diplomat Empire.

Agenda will return to Las Vegas Feb. 14–15 at the Bally’s Event Center.