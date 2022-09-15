TEXTILE TRENDS Fashion Returns With Fresh Treatments in Color and Textiles

Returning to fashion weeks and strong street looks, style enthusiasts are finding new, unique ways to express themselves through their clothing with a fresh appreciation for beautifully made textiles and quality fabrications moving to the forefront of style. From designers and manufacturers to fashion connoisseurs and collectors, the core of every personal fashion journey centers on a textile that relays the latest trends, serves a utilitarian purpose, or pays homage to the art and heritage of apparel making that has transpired over generations.

Color pops in this season’s textiles, while unique patterns afford an array of options meant to allow the designer or wearer to stand apart from the crowd. Updated classics evoke feelings of nostalgia for vintage-looking pieces. New approaches to patterns and color treatments relay a sense of limitless possibilities as fashion looks forward to a new future. This season’s textile trends might offer a variety, but they are all tools toward a common design goal of creating unique fashion journeys.

Photo Gallery Untamed Trends Wild ones are approaching fashion in animal prints and flora in natural hues, while other members of this fashion pack approach these patterns with artistic tones such as minty blue and rosy pink.

Photo Gallery Floral Effects This season of florals is a reflection on the use of flowers in fashion history and boasts designs inspired by the curvy stems within bandannas, neo–Art Nouveau blooms, paisley patterns and the impressionism of Claude Monet.

Photo Gallery Style in Ultraviolet Splashes of purple in shades that range from deep eggplant, rich grape and delicate lilac afford options for different styles as they appear in blooming florals, geometric patterns, dreamy watercolors and abstract designs.

Photo Gallery Around the Globe Intricate patterns stemming from different regions of the world bring unique approaches to garment making with kaleidoscope designs that rely on foundations in styles such as batiks, Art Deco arrangements, paisley and Southwestern themes.

Photo Gallery A Time to Shine Shimmery designs with sparkle signify a time to celebrate as the style set returns to enjoying fashion and setting themselves apart by wearing designs that are unexpected and vibrant, worthy of standing out.

Photo Gallery Solid Shades Relying on striking patterns in alluring hues, textiles featuring a single standout tone afford focus on the imagery shown on fabrics and the fabrication of pieces that command attention during any occasion.

Photo Gallery Ornamental Threads Lace designs in traditional black, white and blush, in addition to updated hues, generate heartwarming anticipation of romance, while colorful embroidered styles relay a sense of quality from a bygone era that yields detailed craftwork worthy of admiration.

Photo Gallery Crisp Classics Beyond the office and outside of formal events, fashion-forward style mavens are dressing in luxurious, unique plaids, hound’s-tooth and herringbone patterns that can be worn formally or styled as a cool streetwear look.

