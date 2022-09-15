JAIPUR JOURNEY Trina Turk Channels Memories of Jaipur Into a Bold Fall ’22 Collection

A 2019 trip to Jaipur, India, served as the inspiration for Trina Turk’s Fall 2022 collection, which features designs influenced by the traditional architecture of the region, with bold colors reminiscent of the hues worn by local women. While the colors of the region align with the bright hues that Turk typically applies to her garments, the Road to Jaipur collections under her eponymous Trina Turk women’s brand and Mr. Turk men’s line take the brilliant shades for which the designer is known to a deeper level.

“When you see women walking down the street in their saris, there are these intense colors. A lot of these saris are silk, and it takes the color well,” said Turk. “We did a bright palette, which is something we are known for—vivid, clear, vibrant color—and the tones are just a little bit darker. I think that is a great way to do a California interpretation of fall.”

This collection, which blends colors and prints inspired by Jaipur with the lifestyle of Turk’s beloved Palm Springs, Calif., was three years in the making. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Turk tucked away memories from her journey and developed a case of wanderlust, but in 2022 the designer was ready to share her vision with a clientele who had been waiting for the appropriate time to abandon athleisure looks in favor of more-formal dressing.

“For me, personally, I want to wear fashion again. I am really excited about it. I want to go somewhere. I want to get dressed up, and I want to express myself through fashion,” said Turk. “I don’t think I am alone in that.”

When designing the collection, Turk also envisioned using textiles that would afford a beautiful hand. Touch and feel were a priority for the designer when creating these garments. Certain pieces in the collection were made using variations of georgette in embroidered designs and print patterns that feature shimmering Lurex details. A cognac-hued suede comprises the wide-leg Daru Pant and Bodhi Poncho for an unexpected but versatile foundation.

“All those bright colors—the teals, the pinks, the oranges—they all look good with that cognac suede,” noted Turk.

In the collection, there are jacquards used for pieces such as the women’s Isha Top and Jacoba Pant, as well as the men’s Jimmy Knit Shirt. Turk introduced taffeta for the first time in solid hues for pieces such as the Dasya tiered-skirt maxi dress in a deep blue referred to as “ink” and madras plaid applied to designs including the wide-leg culotte Neesha Pant.

As Turk enjoys a return to smart dressing, she also explored new approaches to elegant and powerful suiting for her clientele. There are yarn-dyed plaid suit pieces based in navy crossed with gold, white and green in updated silhouettes. A blazer style named the Ryka Jacket features an ombré pattern that transitions through hues of purple, pink, orange and red, which is described on Turk’s website as “sunset-inspired.” A matching tailored Danno Pant complements the blazer in a silhouette that features a bit of a flare. Within the collection, Turk also included ombré effects on styles including the Chetana Top and Padma Dress. For men, the same approach yielded similar colorful effects in the Thurston Blazer and Clyde Slim Trouser.

“We did this really vivid ombré-printed sateen. It’s a very saturated color. It goes from forest green through teal and orange and pink, which turned out really great,” Turk said. “Then we included the fabrications that are more of our basics—a Tencel suiting, a fabric that we call silky satin-backed crepe that has become a mainstay of the collection. But there is a lot of texture through the embroideries and the jacquards, and we did some ribbed knitwear. There is definitely texture running through.”

Turk’s interpretation of garments for Fall from a California perspective led the designer to rely on lighter textiles perfect for layering according to changes from mild fall weather to chillier conditions. This decision is not simply a style choice. By choosing these fabrications for a Fall collection, Turk is keeping her clientele comfortable as environmental conditions shift.

“What is happening now, especially for our customers here in the United States, is the really heavy wool-based fabrications that we would offer, even 10 years ago, people do not want that weight anymore. I do think that is a result of global warming,” Turk said. “People would much prefer layering. If you can express the idea of fall fashion through color and pattern without using those super-heavy textiles, that seems to be what we’re getting a nice response to.”