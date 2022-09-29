FASHION

New Showrooms and Lines

By Apparel News Staff | Thursday, September 29, 2022

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles St.

cooperdesignspace.com

New Showrooms

Inflaty Creation, Inc.

Unit 208

La Rue Sales, LLC

Unit 404

Barbara James Showroom

Unit 410

Guest Showrooms

Nothing to Wear

Lobby G

Zach Weinstein

Unit 210

Fashion Lab

Unit 213

Pistola Denim

Unit 400

The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

newmart.net

OPEN SUNDAY

Liverpool

Suite 402

Chantal Accessories

Suite 509

Kristine Cleary Lifestyles

Suite 607

Melody Fast Sales

Suite 609

Julie & Stuart Marcher Ltd.

Suite 703

KLA Showroom

Suite 704

Corina Collections

RoHo Goods

Suite 705

Carol Herzog

Curated Goods

J. Moore Sales

Neetu Malik

Nina Perez

Steven Levinson

Suite 706

Karen Kearns

Suite 707

Jamie Prince Sales

Suite 709

showroom SHIFT

Suite 715

Barbara Nogg

Impulse Moda

Suite 1002

Mary Minser Sales

Suite 1005

FashionLink

Suite 1011

Robert Aruj Showroom

WBC Showroom

Suite 1101

Lynn Tallerico

Rande Cohen Showroom

Suite 1103

Ellie Frank Accessories

Valerie Hambas Showroom

Suite 1108

Joyce Christensen Sales

The M Showroom

Suite 1110

Lynn Girard Showroom

Suite 1203

LK Showroom

Suite 1207

EXCLUSIVE–MARKET ONLY

Jonathan Simkhai

The Bank

Vince Shoes

Don Reichman

Suite 603

Alison Sheri/Elena Wang

Damee

Look Mode/Made in Italy

Mezon-LA

Jon Katz & Associates

Suite 603

ByLyse

Lani Lau

Litfoot Shoes

Michael Tyler

My Soul

Oh My Gauze

Sandy Cooper

Suite 603

Bryn Walker

Pacific Cotton

RoHo Goods

Suite 705

David Galan Leather

Suite 715

Miriana Ojeda

Suite 715

Alquema

Anarkh

Elemente Clemente

Igor Dobranic

Matthildur

Simply Mila

Hale Bob

Suite 904

Bea Gorman Sales

Suite 907

JV & Associates

Third + West LLC

Lynn Tallerico

Suite 1103

NEW LINES

Chantal Accessories

Suite 509

Keaan

Pacific Teaze / Stillwater Clothing Co

Melody Fast Sales

Suite 609

Grizas

Sydney

Steven Levinson

Suite 706

Nuevo Sol

showroom SHIFT

Suite 715

By Basics

La Vaca Loca

Barbara James

Suite 907

Ciebon

Mary Minser

Suite 1005

Eternelle

FashionLink

Suite 1011

Cambio

Valerie Hambas

Suite 1108

Savvi

LK Sales

Suite 1207

Aldo Martins

M Group Showroom

Suite 1210

Karl Lagerfeld Luggage

Lucky Brand Mens

Lucky Brand Women

Nautica Mens

The Lady Liberty Building

843 S. Los Angeles Street

NEW SHOWROOMS

ICA Showroom

Suite 400

Black Halo

OPD

One-piece design

Rebecca Minkoff

NEW LINES

DONNI.

Ground Floor South

Heather Harlan

Laszlo Ca

Odette Ny

Oof Wear

Sz Blockprints

Tallulah & Hope

THE A/C COLLECTIVE

Suite 300

Current/Elliott

Equipment

Joie

ICA Showroom

Suite 400

Black Halo

Rebecca Minkoff

OPD

One-piece design

Edite Showroom

Suite 401

Gisel B

Vestirsi

The Wolf Gang

THE GLOBE SHOWROOM | O MARCHE

Suite 401

Vox Lux

MARKET ONLY

Mac duggal

Suite 300

TRANSFER

MARY JOYA SHOWROOM

Suite 300

BDG — Urban Outfitters

Bolsa Nova

Three Dots

