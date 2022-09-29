FASHION
New Showrooms and Lines
Cooper Design Space
860 S. Los Angeles St.
New Showrooms
Inflaty Creation, Inc.
Unit 208
La Rue Sales, LLC
Unit 404
Barbara James Showroom
Unit 410
Guest Showrooms
Nothing to Wear
Lobby G
Zach Weinstein
Unit 210
Fashion Lab
Unit 213
Pistola Denim
Unit 400
The New Mart
127 E. Ninth St.
OPEN SUNDAY
Liverpool
Suite 402
Chantal Accessories
Suite 509
Kristine Cleary Lifestyles
Suite 607
Melody Fast Sales
Suite 609
Julie & Stuart Marcher Ltd.
Suite 703
KLA Showroom
Suite 704
Corina Collections
RoHo Goods
Suite 705
Carol Herzog
Curated Goods
J. Moore Sales
Neetu Malik
Nina Perez
Steven Levinson
Suite 706
Karen Kearns
Suite 707
Jamie Prince Sales
Suite 709
showroom SHIFT
Suite 715
Barbara Nogg
Impulse Moda
Suite 1002
Mary Minser Sales
Suite 1005
FashionLink
Suite 1011
Robert Aruj Showroom
WBC Showroom
Suite 1101
Lynn Tallerico
Rande Cohen Showroom
Suite 1103
Ellie Frank Accessories
Valerie Hambas Showroom
Suite 1108
Joyce Christensen Sales
The M Showroom
Suite 1110
Lynn Girard Showroom
Suite 1203
LK Showroom
Suite 1207
EXCLUSIVE–MARKET ONLY
Jonathan Simkhai
The Bank
Vince Shoes
Don Reichman
Suite 603
Alison Sheri/Elena Wang
Damee
Look Mode/Made in Italy
Mezon-LA
Jon Katz & Associates
Suite 603
ByLyse
Lani Lau
Litfoot Shoes
Michael Tyler
My Soul
Oh My Gauze
Sandy Cooper
Suite 603
Bryn Walker
Pacific Cotton
RoHo Goods
Suite 705
David Galan Leather
Suite 715
Miriana Ojeda
Suite 715
Alquema
Anarkh
Elemente Clemente
Igor Dobranic
Matthildur
Simply Mila
Hale Bob
Suite 904
Bea Gorman Sales
Suite 907
JV & Associates
Third + West LLC
Lynn Tallerico
Suite 1103
NEW LINES
Chantal Accessories
Suite 509
Keaan
Pacific Teaze / Stillwater Clothing Co
Melody Fast Sales
Suite 609
Grizas
Sydney
Steven Levinson
Suite 706
Nuevo Sol
showroom SHIFT
Suite 715
By Basics
La Vaca Loca
Barbara James
Suite 907
Ciebon
Mary Minser
Suite 1005
Eternelle
FashionLink
Suite 1011
Cambio
Valerie Hambas
Suite 1108
Savvi
LK Sales
Suite 1207
Aldo Martins
M Group Showroom
Suite 1210
Karl Lagerfeld Luggage
Lucky Brand Mens
Lucky Brand Women
Nautica Mens
The Lady Liberty Building
843 S. Los Angeles Street
NEW SHOWROOMS
ICA Showroom
Suite 400
Black Halo
OPD
One-piece design
Rebecca Minkoff
NEW LINES
DONNI.
Ground Floor South
Heather Harlan
Laszlo Ca
Odette Ny
Oof Wear
Sz Blockprints
Tallulah & Hope
THE A/C COLLECTIVE
Suite 300
Current/Elliott
Equipment
Joie
ICA Showroom
Suite 400
Black Halo
Rebecca Minkoff
OPD
One-piece design
Edite Showroom
Suite 401
Gisel B
Vestirsi
The Wolf Gang
THE GLOBE SHOWROOM | O MARCHE
Suite 401
Vox Lux
MARKET ONLY
Mac duggal
Suite 300
TRANSFER
MARY JOYA SHOWROOM
Suite 300
BDG — Urban Outfitters
Bolsa Nova
Three Dots