RETAIL The Commons at Calabasas Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

In 1991, Calabasas, Calif., incorporated as a city. Seven years later, The Commons at Calabasas opened its doors, which means the beloved destination for shopping and dining is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a host of events that began this spring. Since opening its doors on Nov. 12, 1998, the 215,000-square-foot Commons has become the town square of Calabasas, with a family-friendly crescent of retailers, restaurants, festive events and annual programming enjoyed by both locals and visitors.

Calabasas, which is located 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, is one of the most affluent communities in California with a population of 23,000. The Commons was built and is owned and operated by Caruso Affiliated, which boasts several other properties including The Grove in Los Angeles’ mid-city and The Americana at Brand in Glendale, Calif.

Before opening in Calabasas, Caruso conducted extensive local outreach to ensure it would meet the needs of the local community. Over the past two and a half decades, The Commons has become known as a safe and welcoming destination with a superb mix of boutiques with a charming Mediterranean ambience. Since opening, the property’s design, artwork and sculptures have been honored with a variety of international awards.

“We are incredibly grateful to the people of Calabasas for the opportunity to be part of this remarkable community for 25 unforgettable years,” said Corinne Verdery, CEO of Caruso. “The world has changed considerably since 1998, but our commitment to serving Calabasas as stewards of this property remains the same. We are honored to be embraced by our neighbors, and we look forward to delivering unique memories and experiences for many more decades to come.”

Celebrations marking the silver anniversary recently kicked off and include family-friendly programming, a variety of weekly musical entertainment and special promotions in partnership with local nonprofit organizations. The celebrations will reach a magical crescendo during the holiday season. For the full roster of 25th anniversary programming, visit shopcommons.com.