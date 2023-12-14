YEAR END REVIEW
Top Stories of 2023
From technology to trade shows, finance to fashion, the top stories of 2023 included the industry experts and innovations paving the way into 2024.
Industry Focus: Denim—The Style, Manufacturing Trends That Will Become Classic Denim Staples
ASU-FIDM Integration Blends Innovation With Deep Fashion Roots
Getting a Handle on the ‘Smash and Grab’ Epidemic
Los Angeles Swim Week Energizes Market With Runway Shows
Epson’s New HQ Heralds the Changes in the Way We Work
Fiber, Yarn and Fabric: Identifying Underrated Textile Resources
The Other Side of Apparel Sustainability—Ethics in Worker Treatment
It’s Not Easy Being Green: Transparency Within the Textile, Apparel Industry
UCLA’s Anderson Forecast Delivers Good News
Fiber & Yarn: What Will the Future Fashions Be?
LA Textile FW24/25 Inspires Innovation, Eco Responsibility, Collaboration
U.N. Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network Annual Meeting Addresses Industry’s Challenges