TEXTILE TRENDS The Color, Pattern and Texture of Fabrics to Come

The cycles of fashion are driven by many wheels, each revolving at its own rate. Slim pulls one way and baggy another, and the same goes for classic versus contemporary, dressed up and dressed down. But ever at the forefront is the fabric of a garment itself. Before it’s given shape it has color, pattern and texture. And so textiles will always serve as a transmission linked to the great fashion engine that drives one cycle to the next.

Other eras have been governed by strict dictators—consider the famous “Think Pink” scene from the Audrey Hepburn classic “Funny Face.” Today you’re free to think whatever you want, which might be violet instead of pink, minimalist one day and maximalist the next, black-and-white solids at night and a kaleidoscope of color and pattern by day—or maybe the other way around.

Inside, you’ll find a fount of textile inspiration to draw on, an eclectic mix of color and pattern capable of expressing every mood and moment for the complex age we live in.

Photo Gallery Flower Power A certain kind of flower blooms perennially—the kind you wear on your body. Florals may never go out of style, but they always bloom differently. Today’s are eclectic and draw inspiration from movements such as Art Nouveau as well as hints of early ’60s Palm Beach.

Photo Gallery Check, Please The latest plaids and checks span the range from traditional English patterns, including colonial madras as well as modern versions of hound’s tooth that have a digitally altered and reinvented vibe, proving once again that tradition with a twist never tires. Colorways vary from stark black and white to rainbow hued.

Photo Gallery Scintillating Apparel that shines and scintillates harkens back to ancient times, when regal apparel was encrusted with gems. The newest textiles that shimmer include foil, Lurex and metallic brocades. Sequins shine like stars against a background of blackest night, while floral motifs glow like jewels or display a time-weathered patina.

Photo Gallery Lace Is the Place Lacemaking is centuries old, and while today’s lace may be made by machines, it still conveys the noble spirit of ages past. Which is hardly the same as being stuffy or old-fashioned as next season’s textiles include traditional and elegant renditions, folk crochet influences and contemporary takes.

Photo Gallery The Pursuit of Happiness It’s well known that wearing bright patterns lifts the spirits of the wearers and spreads happy vibes everywhere they go. Happiness for seasons just around the corner is electric, with tie-dye and psychedelic influences. Floral and other nature motifs dominate, while amped-up colors demand descriptions such as “uber” and “hyper.”

Photo Gallery Apricot Crush, Gold Rush Orange, oddly enough, was Frank Sinatra’s favorite color. Those who find the color too—well, orange—can find solace in more muted shades of apricot. Think of it as a sun-kissed golden shade reminiscent of sunsets, equally amenable to solids and complex patterns such as florals, stripes and paisleys.

Photo Gallery Violet Blooms Sunlight disperses through a prism into seven colors, with violet vibrating at the highest frequency. That also means the most energy, making violet a powerful color albeit in a subtle way (it’s considered a “spiritual” color). The latest violet textiles can be soothing or vibrant, matching your mood or perhaps even dictating it.

Photo Gallery Fleur Bleue Flowers can certainly be blue and not only in the song by famous French cabaret singer Charles Trent. Blue is also a perfect background for yellows and pinks to bloom against, which is why this group of floral prints draws on shades as light as a summer sky and as dark as indigo midnight.

Photo Gallery Matcha Matcha There’s no greater fashion faux pas than being over-coordinated. And that applies to green as much as any other color. Matcha is a powder made of a special kind of tea leaf that provides many health benefits. Matcha the color—otherwise known as new green or updated sage and conjuring descriptions like “serene” and “botanical”—can also make you feel great so long as you don’t overdo it.

