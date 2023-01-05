New Showrooms and Lines

NEW RESOURCES

Thursday, January 5, 2023

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

cmcdtla.com

New Brands

The Style Room LA by Sandra Loulakis

Suite C476

Back Bone Society

Women’s movement brand

Eva Rose

Women’s print collection

The Knit Co.

Ponchos and sweater knits from the equator

Krylova

Ukrainian designer collection

Tela Bella

Jewelry

Victoria Mazgovaya

Custom artwear

Smallshop Showroom

Suite C500

Tiny Victories

AB Spoon

Suite C534

Letter to the World

Sustainable kids clothes

In Play Showroom

Suite C537

Lusso Cloud

Footwear

(re)x

Recycled hangers

The Dressing Room

Suite C545

Ambitious Kids

Eco-friendly clothing

Kind of Kidding

Stationery

Living Royal

Socks

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles St.

cooperdesignspace.com

New Showrooms

Pistola

Unit 400

GASP! LA Showroom

Unit 400A

La Rue Sales, LLC

Unit 404

Barbara James Showroom

Unit 410

Guest Showrooms

Nothing to Wear

Lobby G

Zach Weinstein

Unit 210

Fashion Lab

Unit 213

8th Story

Unit 750

New Lines

Gasp! LA Showroom

Unit 400A

Bevy Flog

ECHO

M. Andonia

La Reu Showroom

Unit 405

Ace of Something

Another Love

Bila 77

Brave Leather

Brooke Calderon

Elan

Hidden Denim

Reset by Jane

Shu Shop

Sophie Burke-Silagau

Tate Goldsberry

Xix Palms

8th Story

Unit 750

Abrand dENIM

Adelyn Rae

Aire

Banbe

Barok Paris

Billini Shoes

BTFL-Life

CIEBON

Fraiche by J

g.p.d

Karen Walker

Lack of Colo

Le Specs

Line & Dot

Otra

Theo and Spence

VDM

The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

newmart.net

NEW TENANTS

Betty Bottom Showroom

Suite 603

Beyond Threads

Cocoon House

Cupcake

Darby

Effie’s Heart

Flutter Made With Love

Lyng Designs

Moonlight

Simply Vanite

Vanite Couture

Aria Collection

Suite 711

Lindi/Oopera

Alison Budow Sales Inc.

Suite 1110

Just Brands/Witty Fox

Life Clothing Co.

Spicy Chix

NEW LOCATION

FSI

Suite 604

(formerly in 506)

Cali Supply Co.

Darling Blue

Love Peace & Lipgloss

Runway Girl

KUT From the Cloth

Suite 1206

(formerly in 408)

Edyson

Kut from the Cloth

Speechless

STS Blue

EXCLUSIVE—MARKET ONLY

The Bank

Jonathan Simkhai

David Galan Leather

Suite 715

Miriana Ojeda

Suite 715

Alquema

Anarkh

Elemente Clemente

Igor Dobranic

Matthildur

Simply Mila

Bea Gorman Sales

JV & Associates

Third + West LLC

Suite 1003

Crayola Sisters

Suite 1102

Escape From Paris

Heydari

Jannas Flannels

Paisley and Pomegranate

Vanite Couture

Tara Gasparian

Lynn Tallerico Handbags

Suite 1103

NEW LINES

Westside Sales

Suite 505

Henry Costa Men’s

Wavelife

Chantal Accessories

Suite 509

Mary Frances Handbags

Melody Fast Sales

Suite 609

Risona

KLA Showroom

Suite 704

Batella

J. Moore Sales

Suite 706

“22”

Luna Lili

SA-LA, LLC/Christian Audiger Headwear

Suite 708

Robert Aruj Showroom

Suite 1101

B.B. Taylor

LUX Handbags by ILI NY

Veneto Handbags

Lynn Girard Showroom

Suite 1203

Wild Pony

LK Showroom

Suite 1207

Beach Lunch Lounge Dea

Essitam

Lisette L

