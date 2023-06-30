TEXTILE TRENDS
Textile Offerings Run the Gamut From Classical to Digitalized, Earthy to Romantic
According to the invisible laws that govern everything—fashion most of all—every action inspires an opposite reaction as the universe seeks to balance itself in the search for harmony.
One of the key textile trends is digitalization. Fashion has something for everyone, and the people with a phone in their hand at all times surely embrace the idea of digitalization, or prints that don’t hide the fact they were created on a computer.
The contrary trend, or yin to this yang, suggests we expand our vocabulary with the word “telluric,” which means “of the earth.” Here the trend is for fields strewn with wildflowers, primal vibes and ethnic cultures, and the skins of animals that roam free in exotic climes.
In between these two extremes—for night and day are blended in twilight—are fresh takes on classics that never go out of style. This middle-of-the-road grouping includes florals, foulards, checks and crochet.
DIRECTORY
Advance Denim/Lenzing, (212) 944-7400, www.lenzing.com
Akbaslar Tekstil/STC Textiles, (917) 562-7759, stctextile@gmail.com
Arte Tessuto/Naia from Eastman, dimitris@artnclothing.com
Artistic Milliners, (917) 657-2020, www.artisticmilliners.com
Beximco/Lenzing, (212) 944-7400, www.lenzing.com
Birla Cellulose, (212) 203-8869, www.birlacellulose.com
Bossa, (949) 247-6005, www.bossa.com.tr
Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
Charming Textile Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Confetti Fabrics/KMS Group, (704) 724-2269, www.confettitextile.com
Domina/Fox Fabrics Inc., Fox Fabrics Inc., (310) 991-2115, philfox@foxfabrics.com
EBI Fabrics Corporation, (213) 765-0900, www.ebifabrics.com
Elastique, joanneswift@elastiquegroup.com, www.elastiquegroup.com
Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com
Fox Fabrics Inc., (310) 991-2115, philfox@foxfabrics.com
Global Denim, +52 (55) 53-58-49-09, www.globaldenim.com.mx/en
Greentex/BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Guarisco Fabrics/LK Textiles, (212) 354-7766 ext. 317, www.guarisco.it/en/
Hangzhou Meho Textiles Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
I-Messico Coupe/Fox Fabrics Inc., (310) 991-2115, philfox@foxfabrics.com
ISKO Textiles, (213) 622-3996, www.iskodenim.com
Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br
Kalimo/Studio Lab K, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br
KBC Fashion/LK Textiles, (323) 578-4203, www.kbc.de
Kurubo/Artisan Cloth, (323) 940-4330, brad@artisancloth.com
La Lame, Inc., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com
Lanificio Corti Marcello/Fox Fabrics Inc., (310) 991-2115, philfox@foxfabrics.com
Mandarin Enterprises Co. Ltd./Naia from Eastman, rosetta@mandarinsilk.com
Orta Anadolu, +90 (212) 315-3200, ortaanadolu.com
Pacific Coast Knitting/BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com
Solstiss, (212) 719-9194, www.solstiss.com
Sportek International Inc., (213) 239-6700, www.sportek.com
Stella Blue/Lenzing, (212) 944-7400, www.lenzing.com
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com
Textil a Ortiz/Naia from Eastman, fab@textilortiz.com
Trimax International/BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Zun Yuetex, Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com