TRADE SHOWS CALA Men’s Show Highlights Comfort and Style for Fall ’23

From soft coats to chunky sweaters, an array of men’s elevated Fall looks were displayed at the CALA Men’s Show, held at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif., Feb. 19–20. Brands from around the world blended traditional and modern styles with luxurious materials and fabrics to create looks of modern comfort for occasions spanning work to cocktails, golf to lounging.

Shirt jackets, or “shackets,” were hot with sophisticated hybrid knit fabrications in blazer models from Patrick Assaraf and Liverpool Los Angeles as well as soft, silky suede, leather and cashmere styles from Bugatchi and Rye 51, not to mention a buck suede with a bonded-flannel-lining overlap-stitch style by Milestone.

Handsome sports-coat choices were shown by Jack Victor, TailoRED and Max Man. The calfskin motorcycle jacket from Robert Barakett and “Top Gun”–style bomber jacket from Mauritius were also trending.

Shirt offerings were plentiful, including in an eight-way-stretch performance fabric from Bugatchi’s OoohCotton line, knit polos from PostMarc and Georg Roth Los Angeles, bold colors from Maceoo and watercolors on olive chambray from &SONS.

Sweaters men can cozy up in ranged from Lenor Romano’s ombré crew with cover-stitch details to Jerry Kaye’s hand-stitched artisan merino cashmere, plus a selection from True Grit.

Men’s styles in bottoms ranged from Alberto to dress pants by Myth as well as the new Seville pant model at 34 Heritage with a drawstring and gathered waist with a 14-inch bottom and whimsical colors and textures from Lords of Harlech.

Accessories included SAXX underwear, Dion ties, Mistral fragrances, Will Leather Goods, Sperry and Florsheim footwear, and Vincero premium-lifestyle accessories.

“Retailers are given an opportunity to see 200 vendors in one location,” said CALA Men’s co-owner Ken Haruta, who added, “the benefit of our regional show is that vendors can get in front of the customers not to just sell them but to form relationships. With expenses getting higher, fewer reps are traveling to stores.”

CALA Men’s also hosted a fireside cocktail party at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, which gave partygoers the chance to meet and mingle.