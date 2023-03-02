NEWS Inside the Industry

Moss Adams has announced that Marco Valverde will lead the Apparel National Practice, succeeding previous leader Martin Hughes, who steps down after 20 years in the role. Valverde will leverage the mentorship he received from Hughes to elevate the practice for the future generation of apparel. “Martin is a visionary in the industry, and I’m honored to continue his legacy and to be there for what’s next in apparel,” said Valverde, who will also manage the administration of the Moss Adams Innovator Award. The MAFI salutes a California-based company that has for the past 12 months exemplified creativity and innovation in fashion design, from design to marketing and commerce as well as innovation and diversity. Last year’s winner was Revice Denim.

In 1969, Quiksilver introduced the Original Boardshort, the first technical boardshort designed for surfing, blending performance and style. Now the company is bringing back the classic with the Original Scallop and the Highlite Scallop. First created in 1971, the scallop hem follows a surfer’s body lines and movement, greatly increasing flexibility and allowing for better mobility while surfing due to the unique panel overlay and swoop cut. It is composed of a four-way-stretch fabric made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled plastic, resulting in a durable and functional fabric with a timeless look and exceptional hand feel. The Highlite model features micro-perforated sections to reduce weight while enhancing comfort. Both are finished with an eco-friendly quick-dry treatment.

The Materials-science company PANGAIA has unveiled a denim jacket worthy of the 21st century. Utilizing the company’s groundbreaking NuCycl technology and in partnership with Evrnu, the RENU jacket is the first jean jacket made entirely from discarded clothing waste. NuCycl turns preconsumer material waste, such as production offcuts, and postconsumer material waste, such as old clothing, into new fibers ready for reuse. It was recognized by Time magazine as one of the best inventions of 2022. “We’re humbled to be standing side by side with the Evrnu team to create this limited-edition product,” said the company, “a game-changing example of material circularity and showing the world it is possible to replace cotton-based materials in the denim-making process.” Only 20 RENU jackets have been made.

Iloe Studios will double the size of its Chicago event this spring with a newly expanded international focus on and growth in niche communities. “We listened to our clients and colleagues as we looked to expand our presence in the Midwest in 2023,” said Iloe Studios CEO Jeffrey Zuckerman. “Chicago has been our home since 2013, and we see the region as a key meeting place for international brands and top retail buyers to connect and deliver an incomparable return on investment.” Iloe Studios is a curated fashion event that works directly with the better contemporary market to create a unique experience showcasing the best in outerwear, ready-to-wear and accessories. It is distinguished by an easily navigable show floor, emphasizing opportunities for brand discovery, networking and community.