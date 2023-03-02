NEW LINES
New Showrooms and Lines
California Market Center
110 E. Ninth St.
New Showrooms
Nightday LLC Showroom
C250
Apparel Brand By Zhu Studio
51 Clothing Showroom
C418
AM
Women’s young contemporary brand
Nation America Outfitters Showroom
C420
Women’s updated apparel
One Globe Sourcing Showroom
C440
Citygirlz
Sam & Alex
Spacegirlz
Junior and young contemporary brands
Jinfay CorporaTIon Showroom
C449
Sweaters and knitwear
Selected By Elisa, LLC Showroom
C480
Elisa Johnson Brand Sunglasses
Zuter Showroom
C625/627
Young contemporary graphic tees
Amy James Showroom
C733
Lookin Sassy
Mckayla
Wisdom Luggage
Young contemporary brands
Showroom
C770
New York Xpress Luggage & Travelwear
Zanetti Office/Showroom
C829
Contemporary menswear
Sai Silks Office
C837
Textile company
It-Makes Inc Office
C881
Architectural firm
Cooper Design Space
860 S. Los Angeles St.
New Showrooms
Mighty Sparrow
Unit 200
WithBlack
Unit 315
Pistola
Unit 400
Gasp! LA Showroom
Unit 400A
Metta Studio
Unit 419
New Lines
The Style House of Chic
Unit 200
Everbright
L’affaire
Sperling Design Studio
March Guest
Native Gem
Lobby G
Nothing to Wear
Lobby G
Amsterdam Heritage
Aspiga
Cofi Leather
Naya Swimwear
Peixito
Pool to Party
Robin Piccone
Spun
Subtle Luxury
Wallaroo Hat
Subtle Luxury
Lobby G
Callee Cordero
Mezzanine 2
Callen Cordero
George Esquival
Louiza Babourryan
Matias
CP Shades
Unit 210
FashionLab Agency
Unit 213
Camper
Lola & Lo
Maliparmi
Mirror in the Sky
Robert Graham
Sita Murt
Sommer
The New Mart
127 E. Ninth St.
EXCLUSIVE–MARKET ONLY
David Galan Leather
Suite 715
Miriana Ojeda
Suite 715
Alquema
Anarkh
Elemente Clemente
Igor Dobranic
Matthildur
Simply Mila
Pivot Footwear & Apparel Show
Suites 807/808
AS 98
Buffalo London
Cordani
Fraas the Scarf Co.
Henriette Steffensen
Homers
Ilse Jacobsen
The Italian Cowboy/Marco Delli
J.Slides
Miz Mooz
Noa Noa
On Foot
Papucei
Philip Hog
Regarde LeCel
Sticks and Stones Amsterdam
Toni Pons
Wonders
NEW LINES
Showroom Five21
Suite 605
Gold & Silver Paris
Melody Fast Sales
Suite 609
Heydari
Mill Valley
Julie & Stuart Marcher Ltd
Suite 703
AP•NY
Edinburgh Knitwear
Bea Gorman Sales
JV & Associates
Third + West LLC
Suite 1003
Mary Minser Sales
Suite 1005
Phoebe Jon
Rande Cohen Showroom
Suite 1103
J.A.K.
Lynn Tallerico Bags
The Nu Vintage
Valerie Hambas
Suite 1108
Clothes Head
Donna White
Landes Belts
Ourika Soap
Parkhurst Sweaters
Robert Palazzolo
LK Showroom
Suite 1207
Just Madison