NEWS Inside the Industry

SHEIN, a global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising have announced a new scholarship program called SHEIN X Project Launchpad. Twelve students are selected to receive a $40,000 scholarship provided by SHEIN and create a 5-to-10-piece collection that will be sold on SHEIN’s platform as part of the company’s designer-incubator program, SHEIN X. “As its name suggests, SHEIN X Project Launchpad aims to launch these students into successful careers in the fashion industry,” said George Chiao, U.S. president of SHEIN. “By providing scholarships and access to SHEIN’s resources and customer network, we hope to remove some of the barriers aspiring designers typically face and provide these talented young people with the tools and support they need to help them achieve their dreams.”



Five California seaports have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, launching the California Port Data Partnership alongside state and federal partners. The MOU outlines an agreement among the five ports to jointly advance computerized and cloud-based data interoperability with a common goal of supporting improved freight-system resilience, goods-movement efficiency, emissions reduction and economic competitiveness. “California’s ports are an essential link in the global supply chain. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Newsom and our state legislature, California is establishing a first-of-its-kind collaborative data system between all our state’s containerized cargo ports,” said California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis.



Textile Exchange, in partnership with Magnum Photos, is launching its second-annual photography competition and calling for all emerging photographers to submit work under the theme Materials Matter: Textile Transformations. The competition is open until July 28. According to the organizers, “We’re looking for emerging photographers interested in telling the visual stories that take place when fibers and materials are cultivated, created, spun, woven, sewn, loved and cherished.” The winner will receive a commission valued at £8,000 for Textile Exchange to document the stories on the ground of material production as well as a mentorship with a leading talent from Magnum’s network of photographers. Finalist entries will be showcased in an original exhibition at the Textile Exchange Conference. To enter, visit https://site.picter.com/materials-matter-2023.



Curve and Paraiso have partnered to host Curve’s first-ever runway fashion show in Miami on June 10. The collective show will feature 100 looks from 10 brands, including Anita, b.Tempted, Chantelle, Leonisa, Freya, Elomi, Fantasie, Simone Pérèle, Mapalé, Culture Trees and Wacoal. The Curve runway show is part of several runway and fashion events Paraiso will produce over four days. Paraiso is disrupting the former swim calendar (previously held in July and now in June) based on brand requests and seeking to be better aligned with the resortwear market and recognize the importance of adding the lingerie and lounge categories. “We at Curve are thrilled to be partnering with Paraiso to launch our first fashion show in Miami,” said the company.