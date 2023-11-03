TRADE SHOWS After a Successful Debut, Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles Return to the CMC Next Summer

Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles will return to the California Market Center Aug. 13–14, 2024, after a successful debut earlier this year.





As the fashion industry continuously evolves, Texworld and Apparel Sourcing are committed to providing a platform that keeps pace with the changes. As with the inaugural event, the 2024 edition will feature an extensive range of fashion textiles, apparel, accessories, local sourcing resources and more from countries including Korea, Peru, China, the U.S., India, Turkey and more.





Attendees can look forward to engaging seminars and panel discussions led by top industry experts, as well as a Fall/Winter 24/25 trend display curated by New York–based agency Doneger|TOBE. Show partners Printsource, Lenzing Fibers and CCPIT-TEX will also provide an enriching dimension to the event, reinforcing the attitude of collective responsibility toward innovation, sustainability, education and global connection.





“Texworld Los Angeles and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles were envisioned to elevate the textile and fashion landscape on the West Coast,” said Jennifer Bacon, vice president of fashion and apparel at Messe Frankfurt. “We were delighted with the turnout and the positive feedback received from participants, and the event’s success underscores the importance of such platforms in fostering innovation, sustainable practices and global collaborations.”