TRADE SHOW REPORTS Atlanta Apparel Debuts Spring/Summer 2024 Trend Report





You may have felt that sourcing market often feels overwhelming and that a handy guidebook would make it so much easier. Now such a guide can help you navigate October Atlanta Apparel, scheduled for Oct. 10–14 at AmericasMart Atlanta. Atlanta Apparel’s in-house fashion office has released a comprehensive Spring/Summer 2024 trend report, which details all the colors, prints, apparel styles, footwear and accessories retailers can expect to see while sourcing the show. The fashion office worked with trend forecast network WGSN to pull out the overarching trend themes, then curated next season’s trends for Atlanta Apparel’s particular audience.





“For Spring and Summer, consumers are expressing a sense of optimism by dressing up while also prioritizing versatility, resulting in overall balanced looks,” said Morgan Ramage, fashion and events director for Atlanta Apparel. “Spring/Summer 2024 staple inspiration follows updated Y2K trends, tailored yet comfortable silhouettes on the body, and versatile, nostalgic and vacation-ready footwear paired with statement accessories all over.”





Must-have apparel items for next season play on multiuse options, with body-highlighting shapes, mini lengths and streamlined silhouettes, including spliced denim, wide-leg trousers, tailored shorts, retro-print swimwear, tunics, T-shirt blouses, and ruffled and pleated midi skirts.





Key colors for Spring/Summer ’24 balance optimism with stability, Atlanta Apparel said, balancing and uplifting brights, timeless neutrals, digital-inspired pastels and darks. Print themes focus on handcrafted, artisanal designs for trans-seasonality, plus tropical and joyful motifs, which reflect consumer yearning to travel, while playful nautical and beach scenes create senses of optimism and escapism.