SUSTAINABILITY Lycra Releases New Update on Achieving Goals for 2030

“Global” is increasingly becoming not just an economic or political term but also an all-encompassing earthly caretaking term. In other words, global means doing good for our orbiting globe, from the individual to the corporate.

Enter The LYCRA Company, the leading developer of innovative fibers and technologies for the apparel industry and the publication of its second annual Planet Agenda Update, along with its Global Sustainability Scorecard for fiscal year 2022. Together these documents offer a detailed report on Lycra’s progress toward achieving its 2030 sustainability goals, which were announced in last year’s publication.

Planet Agenda is the name of Lycra’s sustainability framework, touching on every aspect of its business model. Built on three pillars—product sustainability, manufacturing excellence and corporate responsibility—its goals align with five of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Highlights of the 2022 Planet Agenda Update include news on innovative products for sustainable fashion. Lycra has seen a notable reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions, driven in part by its Maydown, Northern Ireland, site converting its purchased electricity into renewable sources through Energy Attribution Certificates. Also, three Lycra manufacturing sites have achieved third-party-verified, top-quartile performance in the Higg Facility Environmental Module, with two achieving the same level in the Higg Facility Social & Labor Module.

“Planet Agenda guides our evolution as we strive to contribute to the sustainability of the apparel and personal-care industries,” said Steve Stewart, chief brand and innovation officer. “We are proud of the advances we have made in pursuit of our 2030 goals.”

“We see Planet Agenda as a shared endeavor with our customers and partners,” added Jean Hegedus, director of sustainable business development. “Our heritage of working together with our customers and other third parties, along with the urgent need for collaboration throughout the value chain in order to meet the industry’s goals, inspired the theme of the 2022 Planet Agenda Update: Together, we go further.”