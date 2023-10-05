NEW LINES

New Showrooms and Lines

Thursday, October 5, 2023

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

cmcdtla.com

NEW SHOWROOMS & BRANDS

EDITE SHOWROOM

Suite C201

Women’s contemporary clothing and accessories

MILIO MILANO

Suite C219

Milio Milano

Classic contemporary

SEA AND GRASS SHOWROOM

Suite C405

Bali Prema

Purveyors of Fragrance

Salty Cali

Sea & Grass

EASY LANGUAGE SHOWROOM

Suite C434

Baltimore Bag Company

Leather bags, leather jackets and leather goods

Easy Language

Women’s tops and bottoms

Hoop Me Up

Hoop earrings

Jerey O

Wearable art and unique items

Messages & Symbols

Silkscreen Tees with slogans

Resist

Eyewear, graphic tops and tees

MINIMI

Suite C504

Minimi

Kids’ clothing and accessories

HEY POPINJAY!

Suite C546

Hey Popinjay!

Kids’ apparel

UL&KA

Suite C546

UL&KA

Kids’ hair accessories and beanies


The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

newmart.net

NEW TENANTS

GBS Trend Inc.

Suite 209

Hemp Fortex Industries

Suite 1102

NEW LOCATION

Liverpool Los Angeles

Suite 1211 (formerly in Suite 402)

EXCLUSIVE–MARKET ONLY

Loretta Kendrick

Suite 611

Caite

Esqualo

eyebobs

Gretty Zuger/Zenara

Kyla Seo

Lake & Harriet by eyebobs

Love Kyla

Michael Hall

Suite 611

Camper

Sanita

Crayola Sisters

Suite 613

Heydari

Paper Lace

Tara Gasparian

Yani Collection

Kathy Franz

Suite 613

Latico Leather

Love Is Project

Suite 613

Sandy Cooper

Suite 613

Bryn Walker

Pacific Cotton

Tina Kahn

Suite 613

Escape From Paris

David Galan Leather

Suite 715

Miriana Ojeda

Suite 715

Alquema

Anarkh

Bia Miro

Igor Dobranic

Matthildur

As 98

C6 Wholesale

Casitas Brands

Cordani

Henriette Steffensen

Ilse Jacobsen

J. Slides

Papucei

Sofft

The Private Design

Ultra Moda

Suites 807, 808

Charlie Gorilla

Suite 910

Aldo Martins

Alivia

B.Yu

Blue Revival

Maude Vivante

Susana Monaco

Bea Gorman Sales

Suite 1003

Elemente Clemente

Eleven Stitch

Gerties

North Star Base

Zsiska Jewelry

Julie Vandervert

Suite 1003

Cut Loose

Liv by Habitat

Multiples

Shana

Slim-sation

Vine Street

Roni Artega

Suite 1003

Threads 4 Thought

Twigs Jewels

XCVI

Wearables

West Coast Collective

Suite 1006

Bluebella

Empress Mimi

Escante

Fleur’t Intimates

Gossard

Hanky Panky

Hauty

Honeydew

iCollection

Inej

Kickee Men

Kickee Women

Montelle Intimates

Panty Promise

Parfait

Pretty Polly

Proof

Rya Collection

Soak Wash

NEW LINES

10eleven

Lobby

3x1

KLA Showroom

Suite 704

Batela

Rose

Rose/Rosebud

J. Moore Sales

Suite 706

Athena Designs

Jamie Prince Sales

Suite 709

La Bottega di Brunella—Italy

Sancta Muerte—Italy

Showroom SHIFT

Suite 715

Guitare Barcelona

Chantal Accessories

Suite 904

Oars + Alps

Mary Minser Sales

Suite 1005

Ash & Eden

Azure & Indigo

Celina Moon

Lynn Girard Showroom

Suite 1203

Dress Addict

RELATED STORIES

VIDEO

Video Brought To You By
Functional Fabric Fair

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter