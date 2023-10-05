NEW LINES
New Showrooms and Lines
California Market Center
110 E. Ninth St.
NEW SHOWROOMS & BRANDS
EDITE SHOWROOM
Suite C201
Women’s contemporary clothing and accessories
MILIO MILANO
Suite C219
Milio Milano
Classic contemporary
SEA AND GRASS SHOWROOM
Suite C405
Bali Prema
Purveyors of Fragrance
Salty Cali
Sea & Grass
EASY LANGUAGE SHOWROOM
Suite C434
Baltimore Bag Company
Leather bags, leather jackets and leather goods
Easy Language
Women’s tops and bottoms
Hoop Me Up
Hoop earrings
Jerey O
Wearable art and unique items
Messages & Symbols
Silkscreen Tees with slogans
Resist
Eyewear, graphic tops and tees
MINIMI
Suite C504
Minimi
Kids’ clothing and accessories
HEY POPINJAY!
Suite C546
Hey Popinjay!
Kids’ apparel
UL&KA
Suite C546
UL&KA
Kids’ hair accessories and beanies
The New Mart
127 E. Ninth St.
NEW TENANTS
GBS Trend Inc.
Suite 209
Hemp Fortex Industries
Suite 1102
NEW LOCATION
Liverpool Los Angeles
Suite 1211 (formerly in Suite 402)
EXCLUSIVE–MARKET ONLY
Loretta Kendrick
Suite 611
Caite
Esqualo
eyebobs
Gretty Zuger/Zenara
Kyla Seo
Lake & Harriet by eyebobs
Love Kyla
Michael Hall
Suite 611
Camper
Sanita
Crayola Sisters
Suite 613
Heydari
Paper Lace
Tara Gasparian
Yani Collection
Kathy Franz
Suite 613
Latico Leather
Love Is Project
Suite 613
Sandy Cooper
Suite 613
Bryn Walker
Pacific Cotton
Tina Kahn
Suite 613
Escape From Paris
David Galan Leather
Suite 715
Miriana Ojeda
Suite 715
Alquema
Anarkh
Bia Miro
Igor Dobranic
Matthildur
As 98
C6 Wholesale
Casitas Brands
Cordani
Henriette Steffensen
Ilse Jacobsen
J. Slides
Papucei
Sofft
The Private Design
Ultra Moda
Suites 807, 808
Charlie Gorilla
Suite 910
Aldo Martins
Alivia
B.Yu
Blue Revival
Maude Vivante
Susana Monaco
Bea Gorman Sales
Suite 1003
Elemente Clemente
Eleven Stitch
Gerties
North Star Base
Zsiska Jewelry
Julie Vandervert
Suite 1003
Cut Loose
Liv by Habitat
Multiples
Shana
Slim-sation
Vine Street
Roni Artega
Suite 1003
Threads 4 Thought
Twigs Jewels
XCVI
Wearables
West Coast Collective
Suite 1006
Bluebella
Empress Mimi
Escante
Fleur’t Intimates
Gossard
Hanky Panky
Hauty
Honeydew
iCollection
Inej
Kickee Men
Kickee Women
Montelle Intimates
Panty Promise
Parfait
Pretty Polly
Proof
Rya Collection
Soak Wash
NEW LINES
10eleven
Lobby
3x1
KLA Showroom
Suite 704
Batela
Rose
Rose/Rosebud
J. Moore Sales
Suite 706
Athena Designs
Jamie Prince Sales
Suite 709
La Bottega di Brunella—Italy
Sancta Muerte—Italy
Showroom SHIFT
Suite 715
Guitare Barcelona
Chantal Accessories
Suite 904
Oars + Alps
Mary Minser Sales
Suite 1005
Ash & Eden
Azure & Indigo
Celina Moon
Lynn Girard Showroom
Suite 1203
Dress Addict