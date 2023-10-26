TRADE SHOWS Dynamic New Features Set Offprice Orlando Apart

We should never forget that quality is always more important than quantity, and that was certainly the case at the latest Offprice Orlando Market and IFJAG Jewelry Show, held in Florida October 17-18.





“Our launch show, while smaller than our flagship show in Las Vegas,” said Tricia Barglof, executive director OFFPRICE Sector, “proved that it's not about quantity but quality. We meticulously curated the right retailers to match the diverse and exciting offerings of our 60 exhibitors. We successfully attracted buyers from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Mexico as well as the East Coast and surrounding states. Joining forces with the IFJAG show brought attendees more opportunity and diversity of product. At the end of the day, we are proud to have created a dynamic platform for connections and commerce, reinforcing that Orlando is a compelling destination for the global trade community.”





The convenience of Florida as a host state played a crucial role in attracting a diverse range of businesses eager to source wholesale brands, excess inventory, immediates, and cost-friendly goods to maximize retailers’ year-round buying power. The event also introduced several new features, including educational sessions, hosted lunches, and an opening night cocktail party that set it apart from the traditional Las Vegas show experience.





“The quality of attendees and the success of the education and networking opportunities far exceeded our expectations,” said Barglof. “We are committed to building on this success and making each subsequent show even more valuable for our partners and attendees."











