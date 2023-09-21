SUSTAINABILITY Bella+Canvas Debuts Tee From Entirely Recycled Materials

If sustainability is starting to sound over-hyped, here are a couple things to consider: First, we can safely assume it’s here to stay. Second, both evangelists and skeptics will enjoy a fascinating new video by Bella+Canvas on how its revolutionary new EcoMax T-shirt is made ( bellacanvas.com/EcoMax-Tee ).

The EcoMax Tee is an innovative garment crafted entirely from recycled materials. That’s right, entirely. Which means there’s a third thing to consider: Sustainability is driving scientific breakthroughs.

By combining pre-consumer scraps of 100 percent airlume combed and ring-spun cotton from its Los Angeles cutting facility with dope-dyed polyester from recycled post-consumer PET bottles, Bella+Canvas was able to knit a fabric made from 35 percent airlume and 65 percent poly. And it offers the same comfort and quality the brand is known for.

“The EcoMax Tee is much more than just a tee,” the company announced. “It’s about repurposing waste into something new, rethinking the way we make things and reestablishing our relationship with what we wear. It’s about challenging the industry status quo to create a canvas with care for our planet and our people so that you can create with care yourself.

“The EcoMax Tee,” the company continued, “is the latest effort to find innovative methods of furthering our commitment to more-responsible, sustainable and ethical production. As with all of our garments, this commitment is built upon a WRAP-certified supply chain we can trust, adhering to our rigorous code of conduct, which exceeds all standards set forth by the Fair Labor Association.”

The T-shirt comes in black, white and navy. Scrap airlume cotton from a single 3001, Bella+Canvas’s most popular style, provides enough recycled cotton for roughly two EcoMax Tees, while seven PET bottles are kept out of the landfill with every T-shirt produced.

“We believe that feeling great in our canvas is much more than experiencing our incredibly soft fabric on your skin,” said the company. “It means feeling great about where that fabric came from in the first place and how it was crafted into the very garment you wear.”